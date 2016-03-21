AFC West Update: Broncos Sign Russell Okung, Chiefs Sign Former Raider

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Although free agency officially began two weeks ago, people all around the league are already looking ahead to the NFL Draft, and the San Diego Chargers are no different.

After a disappointing 4-12 effort in 2015, the Bolts clearly have several areas on their roster that need to be addressed in order for them to be competitive in 2016.

So what will they do with the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft? Will they get Philip Rivers some help on the offensive side of the football, or will the address their defense and get one of the premier pass rushers in the class?