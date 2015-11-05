AFC West Update: Broncos Trade For Vernon Davis, Keenan Allen Done For The Year

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

The San Diego Chargers offense was dealt a huge blow earlier this week as standout wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney.

While Allen's situation is not considered life threatening, he will miss the rest of the 2015 campaign, which is a blow to a San Diego offense that has been struggling as of late.

Before his season ended prematurely, Allen was having another league-leading campaign, catching 67 passes for 725 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Now Phillip Rivers and the Chargers offense will have to reset and prepare for life without Allen.

Their first test without their stud wide out comes this Monday night as they host the Chicago Bears at Qualcomm Stadium.