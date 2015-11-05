AFC West Update: Broncos Trade For Vernon Davis, Keenan Allen Done For The Year

Nov 05, 2015 at 03:10 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

2015_DS_TopHeader_DivisionS.jpg

The Oakland Raiders returned to O.co Coliseum last Sunday and beat the New York Jets 34-20 to improve their overall record to 4-3 on the year.

After the win, the Silver and Black remain entrenched in second place in the AFC West, so heading into their Week 9 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, let's get you caught up what's happening around the rest of the AFC West.

Broncos_Logo.jpg

DENVER BRONCOS

The Denver Broncos, coming off a very convincing 29-10 win over the Green Bay Packers to remain undefeated at 7-0, made another move to bolster their offense Tuesday, trading for tight end Vernon Davis from the San Francisco 49ers.

Executive Vice President/General Manager John Elway traded the Broncos sixth-round picks from 2016 and 2017 to San Francisco in exchange for Davis and a seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Davis, who spent the first nine seasons of his career as a 49er, has been named to two Pro Bowls as well as two Second-Team All-Pro squads. 

In his career, the former Maryland Terrapin has started 136 games, hauling in 441 catches for 5,640 yards and 55 touchdowns.

He will make his debut for the Broncos this Sunday when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

Chiefs_Logo.jpg

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Don't count out the Kansas City Chiefs just yet.

After starting the season 1-5, the Chiefs have now won back-to-back games and are 3-5, just two games under .500.

During their five-game losing streak, the playoffs may have seemed like a longshot to people outside of Kansas City, but within the Chiefs locker room, confidence remained high even in the face of all the losses.

Now, Andy Reid's team is on the bye with a chance to get healthy, with their next matchup coming against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos a week from Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Chargers_Logo.jpg

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

The San Diego Chargers offense was dealt a huge blow earlier this week as standout wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney.

While Allen's situation is not considered life threatening, he will miss the rest of the 2015 campaign, which is a blow to a San Diego offense that has been struggling as of late.

Before his season ended prematurely, Allen was having another league-leading campaign, catching 67 passes for 725 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Now Phillip Rivers and the Chargers offense will have to reset and prepare for life without Allen.

Their first test without their stud wide out comes this Monday night as they host the Chicago Bears at Qualcomm Stadium.

In addition to Allen, running back Branden Oliver was also placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

