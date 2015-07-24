AFC West Update: Derek Wolfe, Sean Smith Suspended By NFL

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe

Denver Broncos Defensive End Derek Wolfe Suspended

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe was suspended four games by the NFL Friday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Following the announcement of his suspension, Wolfe released a statement through the team's official website.

The statement read as follows:

"Please allow me to offer my most sincere apology to everyone in the Broncos organization, and especially to my teammates and our fans," Wolfe said. "During the off-season I took a medication which is on the banned substance list. The medication is not a substance which would enhance my on-field performance in any way, and I genuinely was unaware that it was prohibited, but players are responsible for what is in their bodies. I will certainly exercise far greater caution in the future and will seek advice relating to the permissibility of any and all medications.

"I'm very disappointed that I can't help my team for the first four weeks of the season, but I look forward to a great season with the Broncos and can't wait to get back on the field in week five."

Originally drafted in the second round (No. 36 overall) out of Cincinnati in the 2012 NFL Draft, Wolfe has become a staple along the Broncos defensive line, appearing in 46 games with 43 starts. Additionally, he started all 16 games in 2014.

While Wolfe will miss the first four games of 2015, he will be eligible to return for the team's Week Five game against the Raiders at O.co Coliseum.

Kansas City Chiefs Lose Cornerback for Three Games

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith was suspended by the NFL for three games Friday.

His suspension was the result of a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.

Similarly to the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs released a statement after the announcement of Smith's suspension.

"This morning the NFL notified the club that cornerback Sean Smith will serve a three-game suspension effective Week 1 of the regular season," the statement read. "We respect and support the league's decision in this matter and will have no further comment on the situation."

Smith, who played collegiately at Utah, began his career with the Miami Dolphins but joined the Chiefs in 2013 and has started every game but one since he arrived in Kansas City.