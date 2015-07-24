AFC West Update: Derek Wolfe, Sean Smith Suspended By NFL

Jul 24, 2015 at 07:46 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

072415-wolfe.jpg

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe

Denver Broncos Defensive End Derek Wolfe Suspended

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe was suspended four games by the NFL Friday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Following the announcement of his suspension, Wolfe released a statement through the team's official website.

The statement read as follows:

"Please allow me to offer my most sincere apology to everyone in the Broncos organization, and especially to my teammates and our fans," Wolfe said. "During the off-season I took a medication which is on the banned substance list.  The medication is not a substance which would enhance my on-field performance in any way, and I genuinely was unaware that it was prohibited, but players are responsible for what is in their bodies. I will certainly exercise far greater caution in the future and will seek advice relating to the permissibility of any and all medications.

"I'm very disappointed that I can't help my team for the first four weeks of the season, but I look forward to a great season with the Broncos and can't wait to get back on the field in week five."

Originally drafted in the second round (No. 36 overall) out of Cincinnati in the 2012 NFL Draft, Wolfe has become a staple along the Broncos defensive line, appearing in 46 games with 43 starts. Additionally, he started all 16 games in 2014.

While Wolfe will miss the first four games of 2015, he will be eligible to return for the team's Week Five game against the Raiders at O.co Coliseum.

Kansas City Chiefs Lose Cornerback for Three Games

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith was suspended by the NFL for three games Friday.

His suspension was the result of a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.

Similarly to the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs released a statement after the announcement of Smith's suspension.

"This morning the NFL notified the club that cornerback Sean Smith will serve a three-game suspension effective Week 1 of the regular season," the statement read. "We respect and support the league's decision in this matter and will have no further comment on the situation."

Smith, who played collegiately at Utah, began his career with the Miami Dolphins but joined the Chiefs in 2013 and has started every game but one since he arrived in Kansas City.

However, Smith's suspension will not impact the team's matchups with the Raiders, as the two don't meet until Week 13 in Oakland then Week 17 at Arrowhead Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising