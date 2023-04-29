Raiders trade up to No. 135 to select QB Aidan O'Connell

The Raiders traded up to the 135th pick in the fourth round to select quarterback Aidan O'Connell from Purdue.

The Silver and Black sent their 144th pick and 214th pick in the sixth round to the New England Patriots. After redshirting his freshman year, O'Connell developed into a quality starter for the Boilermakers as an upperclassman with 26 career starts. He finished his college career with 9,219 passing yards, a 66.7 completion percentage and a 65:30 touchdown to interception ratio.