AJ Cole hits the golf course in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

AJ Cole, participating in his third Pro Bowl, hit the links on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, for the Skills Showdown.

The punter teamed up with four fellow AFC players – Kyle Hamilton (Ravens), Alec Ingold (Dolphins), Raheem Mostert (Dolphins) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Browns) – to try and take down the NFC team in the "Closest to the Pin" competition at the Hawks Landing Golf Club's signature Island Hole.

The golf accuracy competition had each player drive a golf ball, working to hit it as close to the hole as possible. The winner earned three points for his conference.

"I'm Tiger Woods on the range but I turn into a 24 handicap once I hit that first tee box," Cole said.

Cole was one of the few whose ball ended up on the green. He landed his shot 37 feet, 4 inches away from the pin, but it wasn't enough as Cowboys punter Bryan Anger landed 2 feet away, giving the NFC the win.