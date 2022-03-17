All in the Family: Brandon Bolden steps into same colors as his grandfather

"To be here and be part of this organization as he was, this is phenomenal for me. Just the history behind the team – that he's part of the history – makes it even more important to me. I'm excited, I'm glad, I can't even get the words out. I'm very excited to be in Black and Silver."

The nine-year vet credits his grandfather's success and passion for the game, along with his family's support, as the reasons Bolden is a football player today. As a Raider, Bolden reunites with his former offensive coordinator and now Head Coach Josh McDaniels, who also comes from a family where football means a whole lot.

"Josh is a very personal coach. He's a players coach. He likes to bring the best out of his players and he likes to challenge his players as well. ... It's more than football to him, he's a very family-oriented guy. That's how he was raised and that's the way he coaches.

"I love Josh. We've bumped heads a few times, but like I said, it's family. You bump heads then you shake hands and get it over with and we're back for the same common goal."

That common goal in the Silver and Black?