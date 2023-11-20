Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Nov 20, 2023 at 03:38 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
NIAA_thumb_112023

LAS VEGAS (November 20, 2023) – The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) announced select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21 at Allegiant Stadium.

The "2023 NIAA Class 2A, 4A, 5A Division II and 5A Division I State Football Championship games, presented by the Las Vegas Raiders," will be played at Allegiant Stadium based on the current alignment and playoff format for those classifications.

"The Las Vegas Raiders are excited to once again host student athletes from all over the state at Allegiant Stadium, home of championship football for all Nevadans." said Myles Hayes, Director of Football Development for the Raiders.

Allegiant Stadium is home to a permanent installation that honors Nevada high school football — The Battle Born large display houses the helmets of 96 NIAA teams — courtesy of the Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare.

"The NIAA's membership and participating student-athletes, coaches and contest officials are sincerely appreciative of the Raiders' commitment to excellence of Nevada high school football," said Donnie Nelson, Executive Director of the NIAA. "The NIAA and its statewide corporate partners are about creating positive and memorable experiences for our student-athletes. To have our state's professional football organization step up like this and provide a first-class experience for one of our education-based activities shows how invested the Raiders are to our community."

Kickoff times for the 2023 NIAA State Championship games, presented by the Las Vegas Raiders, are: 9 a.m. for the Class 2A final (Lake Mead vs. Pershing County); 12:20 p.m. for the 5A Division II final (Faith Lutheran vs. Bishop Manogue); 3:40 p.m. for the 4A final (Sunrise Mountain vs. Centennial); and 7 p.m. for the 5A Division I final (Bishop Gorman vs. Liberty). Tickets are on sale through the NIAA's mobile/digital partner, HomeTown Ticketing.

"It's going to be the thrill of a lifetime for our high school football student-athletes to get to play in a premier professional stadium, one which is set to host the Super Bowl this year and the NCAA championship game next year," Nelson said. "We're excited and thankful for this opportunity to contest our state championships in one of our country's most state-of-the-art venues."

Ticket prices are $14 for adults and $7 for students. Details about parking, gate admission, fan seating and other game and spectator-related logistics will be posted on the association's website, NIAA.com. For more information about any of the NIAA's state championship playoffs, please visit niaa.com or the NIAA Live app.

Related Content

news

Furry hero K-9 Raider gets a celebratory visit from the Silver and Black 

The Raiders took a trip to the LVMPD K-9 unit to show support for K-9 Raider and his handler Officer Corbett as they return to action. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders assist in fulfilling wishes by hosting Make-A-Wish visits

The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to host Alex, Clay, Tristen and Cruz, along with their families at Raiders Headquarters.
news

What the addition of flag football to the Olympics means for youth sports

In 2028, football will take the largest stage in sports at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
news

Raiders host Halloween Tent or Treat

The event included a Raiders pumpkin patch, where kids had the chance to visit and pick out their own pumpkin, inflatable obstacle courses, slides and football drills for all to enjoy.
news

From Phoenix to Las Vegas: 'Golden Shovel' passed to Super Bowl LVIII committee

The Raiders, NFL Green and more partners gathered at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex to plant 58 trees ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl.
news

Raiderettes participate in empowerment event for young women

This unique event aimed to push the conversation of overcoming adversity, building confidence and breaking through barriers to forge new pathways to success. 
news

Raiders support CCSD and National School Lunch Week

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and Raiderettes attended Dusty Dickens Elementary School to emphasize the importance of having a nutritious school lunch.
news

Las Vegas Raiders donate $1 million to UNLV Athletics

Owner Mark Davis and President Sandra Douglass Morgan were on hand Tuesday to unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the Fertitta Football Complex.
news

Raiders support City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

 AJ Cole and Jakob Johnson engaged with veterans and members of the Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League at one of their practices this week to encourage and provide advice.
news

Raiders team up with The Just One Project to tackle food insecurity in Southern Nevada

Raiders Alumni and staff packed meals with volunteers at a distribution center in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.
news

Raiders and EoS Fitness reveal brand-new Recovery Room at Del Sol Academy

Innovative recovery space donated to support overall health and fitness of student athletes.

Latest Content

news

Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Nov 20, 2023

Select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21, at Allegiant Stadium starting at 9 a.m.
video

Coach Pierce: 'It's a team effort when we win. It's a team effort when we lose'

Nov 20, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins and provide injury updates.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 11.20.23 | Week 11 vs. Dolphins | RPP

Nov 20, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Dolphins | Week 11

Nov 20, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
video

Raiders defense limits Tua and the Dolphins, but couldn't make enough plays in Week 11 loss | Raiders Gameday

Nov 19, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 11 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Raiders Gameday.
audio

Instant reactions to the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins | The 5th Quarter

Nov 19, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and former wide receiver Brice Butler react to the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
news

Ball-hawking defensive showing wasn't enough to get Raiders over hump in Miami

Nov 19, 2023

Despite a good showing from defense and special teams, the Raiders couldn't put enough points on the board.
news

Defensa brilla, pero no es suficiente en Miami para Malosos

Nov 19, 2023

Raiders limitan a Miami a 20 puntos en derrota donde Las Vegas solo anota un touchdown a la ofensiva.
video

Coach Pierce Postgame Presser - 11.19.23 | Week 11 vs. Dolphins

Nov 19, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
video

Aidan O'Connell Postgame Presser - 11.19.23 | Week 11 vs. Dolphins

Nov 19, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Dolphins - Week 11

Nov 19, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
audio

Coach Pierce and Aidan O'Connell's Postgame Pressers | Week 11 | RPP

Nov 19, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O'Connell address the media following the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
View All
Advertising