Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

LAS VEGAS (November 20, 2023) – The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) announced select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21 at Allegiant Stadium.

The "2023 NIAA Class 2A, 4A, 5A Division II and 5A Division I State Football Championship games, presented by the Las Vegas Raiders," will be played at Allegiant Stadium based on the current alignment and playoff format for those classifications.

"The Las Vegas Raiders are excited to once again host student athletes from all over the state at Allegiant Stadium, home of championship football for all Nevadans." said Myles Hayes, Director of Football Development for the Raiders.

Allegiant Stadium is home to a permanent installation that honors Nevada high school football — The Battle Born large display houses the helmets of 96 NIAA teams — courtesy of the Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare.

"The NIAA's membership and participating student-athletes, coaches and contest officials are sincerely appreciative of the Raiders' commitment to excellence of Nevada high school football," said Donnie Nelson, Executive Director of the NIAA. "The NIAA and its statewide corporate partners are about creating positive and memorable experiences for our student-athletes. To have our state's professional football organization step up like this and provide a first-class experience for one of our education-based activities shows how invested the Raiders are to our community."

Kickoff times for the 2023 NIAA State Championship games, presented by the Las Vegas Raiders, are: 9 a.m. for the Class 2A final (Lake Mead vs. Pershing County); 12:20 p.m. for the 5A Division II final (Faith Lutheran vs. Bishop Manogue); 3:40 p.m. for the 4A final (Sunrise Mountain vs. Centennial); and 7 p.m. for the 5A Division I final (Bishop Gorman vs. Liberty). Tickets are on sale through the NIAA's mobile/digital partner, HomeTown Ticketing.

"It's going to be the thrill of a lifetime for our high school football student-athletes to get to play in a premier professional stadium, one which is set to host the Super Bowl this year and the NCAA championship game next year," Nelson said. "We're excited and thankful for this opportunity to contest our state championships in one of our country's most state-of-the-art venues."