Allegiant Stadium to make history as the first American pro sports venue to open cashless

Allegiant Stadium will be the first venue in American pro sports to open as a cashless venue. As part of our ongoing dedication to provide our fans and patrons with a world-class sports and live entertainment experience, and in response to feedback from our most loyal customers, cash will not be accepted as a form of payment at any stadium-controlled parking location or within Allegiant Stadium.

We are thrilled about the impact on the fan experience, as cashless transactions are expected to significantly increase our speed of service, meaning shorter lines, getting fans back to their seats faster. A survey of our PSL Holders also showed that our fans overwhelmingly agree, as a huge majority prefer cashless payment options.

This decision is also in line with recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control, and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak's leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, through both his Medical Advisory Team and emergency directive urging businesses to adopt contactless payment systems. Cashless transactions promote the overall health, security, and public safety of our fans and PSL Holders.

Fans can pay for items using valid debit or credit cards, or mobile wallets including Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. For fans who only bring cash to the stadium, we will have several cash-to-card kiosks positioned throughout the stadium where fans can exchange cash for a pre-paid card that can be used both inside and outside the stadium.