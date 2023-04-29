Player Profile: Get to know LB Amari Burney

The Raiders select Florida's Amari Burney with the 203rd pick in the NFL Draft. He's the first linebacker and fifth defensive player selected by the Silver and Black in this year's draft.
Learn more about the linebacker below.
Name: Amari Burney
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 233 pounds
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida
School: Florida
1. Burney played five seasons at Florida, seeing action at safety and linebacker. In 2022, he was tied for the team lead in interceptions (two) and ranked second in sacks (four) and solo tackles (41).
2. It will be a family reunion for Burney once he arrives to Las Vegas as his cousin, Brandon Facyson, signed with the Silver and Black this offseason. Facyson previously played for the Raiders in 2021, leading the team in pass deflections (13).
3. The Raiders were probably able to get a good look at Burney while he was in Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl Game earlier this year. The linebacker left Allegiant Stadium with two tackles.
4. At his Pro Day at Florida, he ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, with 22 reps on bench press and a 10-foot broad jump.
