Amari Burney looking forward to 'surreal' opportunity to earn roster spot alongside his cousin

While Amari Burney is still house hunting, he can always kick it with his cousin Brandon Facyson.

Burney, the Raiders' sixth-round pick from Florida, now has the opportunity to play alongside Facyson, who signed back with the team this offseason after a season with the Colts.

"[I]t was surreal for the Raiders to call me and then the feeling I had was I was shaking," Burney said after being drafted. "I didn't want to cry, but I think like two tears dropped from my eyes a little bit. I was just really shaking, I couldn't really speak when we were on the phone talking. And it just really feels surreal that I get to play with my cousin, he plays for the Raiders right now. My mom was talking about it a long time ago. She was like, 'What if the Raiders call you and then you get to reunite with your cousin for the first time?' So, this feeling is great right now."

Burney was formerly a defensive back like his cousin, before converting over to linebacker.

"Brandon just called me, he called me a few seconds ago," Burney said. "We just chatted a little bit. He's got an apartment, so I told him, 'Give me a room in the apartment.' I'm not trying to buy my own right now."