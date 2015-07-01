Amari Cooper: Hot Topic of Discusssion

Both Brooks and Burleson said that Cooper is destined for a Hall of Fame career. They discussed his merits and how "pro ready" Cooper is on the podcast.

"I think Amari Cooper is going to rip it up, just watching what we've seen from him in Oakland, his route running has even improved from the time he left Alabama," Brooks said. "He is going to be a guy who right now comes in and plays."

"He's destined for a Day 1 break out," Burleson said. "Not saying he's Marvin Harrison, but Marvin Harrison-esque, maybe he's not on the highlights every week, you want a guy who's consistent. You want a guy who can help a young quarterback."