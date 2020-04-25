Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft

Robertson was overlooked as a recruit due to his lack of size, but Louisiana folks are glad the Thibodaux native stayed in his home state to star for the Bulldogs. He made plays right out of the gate, starting all 13 games in 2017 to garner Freshman All-American and second-team All-Conference USA honors by collecting five interceptions to go along with 62 tackles, 7.5 for loss, two sacks and six pass breakups. He was a first-team all-conference selection the following year (61 tackles, 7.5 for loss, four interceptions, 12 pass breakups, two blocked kicks) and in 2019 (60 tackles, eight for loss, five interceptions) when he also earned second-team Associated Press All-American accolades by tying for the national lead with 16 pass breakups. Robertson led Tech in interceptions all three of his seasons in Ruston, scoring on three of his 14 career pickoffs. He has a son named Ayden Miguel.