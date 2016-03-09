An Updated Look At The Raiders' Roster As Free Agency Opens

Mar 09, 2016 at 04:55 AM
The 2016 NFL league year began Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m., meaning that free agents are officially able to sign with other NFL clubs.

You can take a look at the Raiders' roster as it currently stands, here.

The following Raiders are Exclusive Rights Free Agents:

96 Denico Autry DL
75 Shelby Harris DE
82 Gabe Holmes TE
37 Tevin McDonald S
10 Seth Roberts WR
54 Korey Toomer LB

What That Means:

Players with expiring contracts that will have earned zero, one, or two accrued seasons.  Players sign minimum salary contracts where other clubs have no matching rights.

The following Raiders are Restricted Free Agents:

95 Benson Mayowa DE
73 Matt McCants T/G
14 Matt McGloin QB
13 Jeremy Ross WR
31 Neiko Thorpe CB

What That Means:

Players with expiring contracts that will have earned three accrued seasons.  Players are tendered at one of three levels of draft choice compensation; other clubs can make offers to these players from March 10, 2015 through April 24, 2015.

The following Raiders are Unrestricted Free Agents:

56 Lorenzo Alexander LB
42 Larry Asante S
69 Khalif Barnes T/G
70 Tony Bergstrom C/G
47 Thomas Gafford LS
18 Andre Holmes WR
27 Taylor Mays S
72 Donald Penn T
99 Aldon Smith LB
80 Rod Streater WR
76 J'Marcus Webb G/T

What That Means:

Players with expiring contracts that will have earned greater than or equal to four accrued seasons.

