An Updated Look At The Raiders' Roster As Free Agency Opens

The 2016 NFL league year began Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m., meaning that free agents are officially able to sign with other NFL clubs.

You can take a look at the Raiders' roster as it currently stands, here.

The following Raiders are Exclusive Rights Free Agents: 96 Denico Autry DL 75 Shelby Harris DE 82 Gabe Holmes TE 37 Tevin McDonald S 10 Seth Roberts WR 54 Korey Toomer LB

What That Means:

Players with expiring contracts that will have earned zero, one, or two accrued seasons. Players sign minimum salary contracts where other clubs have no matching rights.

The following Raiders are Restricted Free Agents: 95 Benson Mayowa DE 73 Matt McCants T/G 14 Matt McGloin QB 13 Jeremy Ross WR 31 Neiko Thorpe CB

What That Means:

Players with expiring contracts that will have earned three accrued seasons. Players are tendered at one of three levels of draft choice compensation; other clubs can make offers to these players from March 10, 2015 through April 24, 2015.

The following Raiders are Unrestricted Free Agents: 56 Lorenzo Alexander LB 42 Larry Asante S 69 Khalif Barnes T/G 70 Tony Bergstrom C/G 47 Thomas Gafford LS 18 Andre Holmes WR 27 Taylor Mays S 72 Donald Penn T 99 Aldon Smith LB 80 Rod Streater WR 76 J'Marcus Webb G/T

What That Means: