An Updated Look At The Raiders' Roster As Free Agency Opens

The 2016 NFL league year began Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m., meaning that free agents are officially able to sign with other NFL clubs.
The following Raiders are Exclusive Rights Free Agents:
|96
|Denico Autry
|DL
|75
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|82
|Gabe Holmes
|TE
|37
|Tevin McDonald
|S
|10
|Seth Roberts
|WR
|54
|Korey Toomer
|LB
What That Means:
Players with expiring contracts that will have earned zero, one, or two accrued seasons. Players sign minimum salary contracts where other clubs have no matching rights.
The following Raiders are Restricted Free Agents:
|95
|Benson Mayowa
|DE
|73
|Matt McCants
|T/G
|14
|Matt McGloin
|QB
|13
|Jeremy Ross
|WR
|31
|Neiko Thorpe
|CB
What That Means:
Players with expiring contracts that will have earned three accrued seasons. Players are tendered at one of three levels of draft choice compensation; other clubs can make offers to these players from March 10, 2015 through April 24, 2015.
The following Raiders are Unrestricted Free Agents:
|56
|Lorenzo Alexander
|LB
|42
|Larry Asante
|S
|69
|Khalif Barnes
|T/G
|70
|Tony Bergstrom
|C/G
|47
|Thomas Gafford
|LS
|18
|Andre Holmes
|WR
|27
|Taylor Mays
|S
|72
|Donald Penn
|T
|99
|Aldon Smith
|LB
|80
|Rod Streater
|WR
|76
|J'Marcus Webb
|G/T
What That Means:
Players with expiring contracts that will have earned greater than or equal to four accrued seasons.