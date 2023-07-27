Art Powell one of three Raiders senior semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their senior and coach/contributor semifinalists for the Class of 2024, with 12 named in each category.

Of the 24 semifinalists in total, four of them have donned the Silver and Black. The list of Raiders is headlined by AFL superstar Art Powell, who played four seasons with the organization. The late receiver accumulated nearly 4,500 receiving yards, 50 touchdown catches and four Pro Bowl selections in his time as a Raider.

The list also includes running back Roger Craig and cornerback Albert Lewis. Craig played one season for the Raiders after receiving four Pro Bowl nods with the San Francisco 49ers and Lewis played five seasons with the organization, notching four interceptions and eight sacks in that span.

In the coach/contributor category, Mike Shanahan (head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1988-89) was voted to the next stage.

Coach/contributor committee members will meet August 15 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2024. The Seniors Committee will meet August 22 to select up to three seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2024.