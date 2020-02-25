As Josh Jacobs enters Stage Two of his career, look for him to become more of a factor in the passing game

"Now, you have to understand, to catch the football in Jon Gruden's offense as a running back, not only do you have to run routes, but you have to protect you quarterback," Mayock explained. "He [Jacobs] has got the physical capabilities and the toughness to pass protect, we just have to make sure, in Stage Two this year, this development of him as a receiver, that he can do all of it. If he has to stay in and knock down a defensive end, he has to do it. If the linebacker's coming, if he has to scan… those are hard things for a rookie running back, and we didn't want to put too much on his plate, but he certainly has the capabilities to do it, and we're going to expect more from him this year in that department."