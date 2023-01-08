As the Raiders season comes to an end, there's more work in front of them

Jan 07, 2023 at 05:59 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 6-11 to end the season after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-13, on Saturday night.

Several missed opportunities resulted in the loss for the Silver and Black, despite accomplishing some impressive things throughout the game. Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs both finished with over 1,500 scrimmage yards this season – the first running back/wide receiver duo in the league to so since 1999.

Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell also created havoc off the edge for Patrick Mahomes, as the 2019 draftmates each notched a sack along with a combined three tackles for loss. Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, the Chiefs defensive front was just as dominant, sacking Jarrett Stidham six times in Allegiant Stadium.

While Mahomes completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, the main highlight for the Chiefs offense was their rushing attack that totaled 168 yards on the ground.

"There's a lot of reasons why you win and lose. Today wasn't a really close game, but we obviously have played in a lot of them. … You win in this league when you earn it," McDaniels said postgame. "That's through performance and work. We all can do something better – some of us maybe more than others. I'll start with myself and our staff and try to do everything we can do better as we go into the offseason and next year. Same thing with how we play."

Related Links

Jarrett Stidham, in his second NFL start, played to the best of his abilities despite heavy pressure from the Chiefs defense. He threw for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while also leading the team in rushing yards (50).

In three games played this season, the former Auburn Tiger had recorded 656 passing yards with a 4:3 touchdown to interception ratio. He accounted for 84 rushing yards as well.

"Honestly, I think we kind of just shot ourselves in the foot," Stidham said following the loss. "My interception, my fumble, I think is more self-inflicted. I thought we moved the ball pretty well throughout the majority of the game. There were just a couple times we kind of shot ourselves in the foot."

"I just tried to be ready for my opportunity these last two weeks and try to take full advantage of it," added Stidham. "That's all I could do. That's all I can control."

While Stidham was critical of his play following the game, his head coach had some encouraging words on No. 3's two games in the starting quarterback role.

"I thought he did some good things and there's plenty to learn from," McDaniels said. "I think that any young players who's playing his first or second game in the NFL, there's going to be a lot of things that you do that you haven't experienced before. I thought that he learned some things last week, he learned more things today. I thought he hung in there and made some good throws as the game wore on. Gave us an opportunity on some things."

While the Raiders may not have ended their season with a win, they have shown they can compete with just about anyone in the league – with only two double-digit losses this season. McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler now prepare their staffs for what should be an intriguing offseason after their first season in Las Vegas.

"I couldn't be more thankful for the group in the locker room, the staff, the way the organization has treated me and my family," McDaniels said as the season comes to a close. "We're going to be hard at work. We know what we want to do and what we want to accomplish. We didn't come here to just go through it. That's not our intentions. We knew when we came here there was going to be a process involved. I know people get sick and tired of hearing that word, but that's the reality. There's work involved. There's time. There's decisions and evaluations that need to be made and that's what we're going to do.

"We're going to make them and we're going to try to make the team better every way that we can."

Gameday Photos: Week 18 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), offensive lineman Alex Bars (64), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), center Andre James (68), guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), offensive lineman Alex Bars (64), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), center Andre James (68), guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'This was probably the hardest game I've ever played': Josh Jacobs played with his father at the forefront of his mind Saturday

Jacobs was not originally planning to play after his father suffered a medical emergency this past week, citing "family comes first" over football. But his "Pops" encouraged him to get back out on the field.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop season finale to Chiefs

The Raiders' valiant effort in Week 18 comes up short in Allegiant Stadium, falling 31-13.

news

Halftime Report: Raiders fall behind early against Chiefs in regular-season finale

The Silver and Black will try to fight back in this one, down 24-3 at halftime.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 18, view the inactive players for today's game.

Advertising