As the Raiders season comes to an end, there's more work in front of them

While the Raiders may not have ended their season with a win, they have shown they can compete with just about anyone in the league – with only two double-digit losses this season. McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler now prepare their staffs for what should be an intriguing offseason after their first season in Las Vegas.

"I couldn't be more thankful for the group in the locker room, the staff, the way the organization has treated me and my family," McDaniels said as the season comes to a close. "We're going to be hard at work. We know what we want to do and what we want to accomplish. We didn't come here to just go through it. That's not our intentions. We knew when we came here there was going to be a process involved. I know people get sick and tired of hearing that word, but that's the reality. There's work involved. There's time. There's decisions and evaluations that need to be made and that's what we're going to do.