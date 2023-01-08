As the Raiders season comes to an end, there's more work in front of them

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 6-11 to end the season after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-13, on Saturday night.
Several missed opportunities resulted in the loss for the Silver and Black, despite accomplishing some impressive things throughout the game. Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs both finished with over 1,500 scrimmage yards this season – the first running back/wide receiver duo in the league to so since 1999.
Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell also created havoc off the edge for Patrick Mahomes, as the 2019 draftmates each notched a sack along with a combined three tackles for loss. Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, the Chiefs defensive front was just as dominant, sacking Jarrett Stidham six times in Allegiant Stadium.
While Mahomes completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, the main highlight for the Chiefs offense was their rushing attack that totaled 168 yards on the ground.
"There's a lot of reasons why you win and lose. Today wasn't a really close game, but we obviously have played in a lot of them. … You win in this league when you earn it," McDaniels said postgame. "That's through performance and work. We all can do something better – some of us maybe more than others. I'll start with myself and our staff and try to do everything we can do better as we go into the offseason and next year. Same thing with how we play."
Jarrett Stidham, in his second NFL start, played to the best of his abilities despite heavy pressure from the Chiefs defense. He threw for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while also leading the team in rushing yards (50).
In three games played this season, the former Auburn Tiger had recorded 656 passing yards with a 4:3 touchdown to interception ratio. He accounted for 84 rushing yards as well.
"Honestly, I think we kind of just shot ourselves in the foot," Stidham said following the loss. "My interception, my fumble, I think is more self-inflicted. I thought we moved the ball pretty well throughout the majority of the game. There were just a couple times we kind of shot ourselves in the foot."
"I just tried to be ready for my opportunity these last two weeks and try to take full advantage of it," added Stidham. "That's all I could do. That's all I can control."
While Stidham was critical of his play following the game, his head coach had some encouraging words on No. 3's two games in the starting quarterback role.
"I thought he did some good things and there's plenty to learn from," McDaniels said. "I think that any young players who's playing his first or second game in the NFL, there's going to be a lot of things that you do that you haven't experienced before. I thought that he learned some things last week, he learned more things today. I thought he hung in there and made some good throws as the game wore on. Gave us an opportunity on some things."
While the Raiders may not have ended their season with a win, they have shown they can compete with just about anyone in the league – with only two double-digit losses this season. McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler now prepare their staffs for what should be an intriguing offseason after their first season in Las Vegas.
"I couldn't be more thankful for the group in the locker room, the staff, the way the organization has treated me and my family," McDaniels said as the season comes to a close. "We're going to be hard at work. We know what we want to do and what we want to accomplish. We didn't come here to just go through it. That's not our intentions. We knew when we came here there was going to be a process involved. I know people get sick and tired of hearing that word, but that's the reality. There's work involved. There's time. There's decisions and evaluations that need to be made and that's what we're going to do.
"We're going to make them and we're going to try to make the team better every way that we can."
