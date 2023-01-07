Halftime Report: Raiders fall behind early against Chiefs in regular-season finale

Stidham vs. Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes has been hard to handle for the Raiders defense through two quarters. The former NFL MVP has led the Chiefs down the field with success through the day, putting up 171 yards and 1 touchdown in the first half.
As for Jarrett Stidham, he's been using his arms and legs to fuel the Silver and Black's offense. He has 136 scrimmage yards – 103 through the air and 33 on the ground.
Masterson, Hobbs brought the juice
The standout defensive player in the first half for the Raiders was cornerback Nate Hobbs. He's been all over the field shadowing several of the Chiefs' top playmakers including Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Luke Masterson has been active today as well, with six total tackles in the first half. The rookie has been a steady force for the banged up linebacking corps, already missing Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, Jayon Brown and Darien Butler.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.