Halftime Report: Raiders fall behind early against Chiefs in regular-season finale

Jan 07, 2023 at 02:51 PM
Levi Edwards

Stidham vs. Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has been hard to handle for the Raiders defense through two quarters. The former NFL MVP has led the Chiefs down the field with success through the day, putting up 171 yards and 1 touchdown in the first half.

As for Jarrett Stidham, he's been using his arms and legs to fuel the Silver and Black's offense. He has 136 scrimmage yards – 103 through the air and 33 on the ground.

Masterson, Hobbs brought the juice

The standout defensive player in the first half for the Raiders was cornerback Nate Hobbs. He's been all over the field shadowing several of the Chiefs' top playmakers including Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Luke Masterson has been active today as well, with six total tackles in the first half. The rookie has been a steady force for the banged up linebacking corps, already missing Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, Jayon Brown and Darien Butler.

