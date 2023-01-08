Quick Snap: Raiders drop season finale to Chiefs

Adams finishes strong
The one high point for the Raiders on Saturday was Davante Adams – but what else is new?
Coming into the game, Adams had already set a new franchise record for most receiving yards in the season, while also leading the league in receiving touchdowns. No. 17 was Jarrett Stidham's main target, finishing with five catches on nine targets for 73 yards.
This is Adams' second consecutive season with at least 1,500 receiving yards.
Crosby, Ferrell get home on Mahomes
Along with Adams, Maxx Crosby gave it his all in the season finale.
The 2023 Pro Bowler capped off a career season for himself with four total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. His 22 tackles for loss are the second-most in a season in franchise history (Khalil Mack, 23).
Clelin Ferrell also created pressure on Mahomes, getting a sack in the fourth quarter. Ferrell, who's seen increased snaps in place of the injured Chandler Jones, had two sacks and eight quarterback hits this season.
What went wrong?
Jarrett Stidham did not have an easy day at the office.
While the quarterback had some success moving the ball down the field, the Chiefs defense made things difficult for him in the pocket. Stidham was sacked a total of six times with a fumble recovered by Davante Adams.
He finished with 219 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception on the day.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.