Quick Snap: Raiders drop season finale to Chiefs

Jan 07, 2023 at 04:25 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Adams finishes strong

The one high point for the Raiders on Saturday was Davante Adams – but what else is new?

Coming into the game, Adams had already set a new franchise record for most receiving yards in the season, while also leading the league in receiving touchdowns. No. 17 was Jarrett Stidham's main target, finishing with five catches on nine targets for 73 yards.

This is Adams' second consecutive season with at least 1,500 receiving yards.

Crosby, Ferrell get home on Mahomes

Along with Adams, Maxx Crosby gave it his all in the season finale.

The 2023 Pro Bowler capped off a career season for himself with four total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. His 22 tackles for loss are the second-most in a season in franchise history (Khalil Mack, 23).

Clelin Ferrell also created pressure on Mahomes, getting a sack in the fourth quarter. Ferrell, who's seen increased snaps in place of the injured Chandler Jones, had two sacks and eight quarterback hits this season.

What went wrong?

Jarrett Stidham did not have an easy day at the office.

While the quarterback had some success moving the ball down the field, the Chiefs defense made things difficult for him in the pocket. Stidham was sacked a total of six times with a fumble recovered by Davante Adams.

He finished with 219 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception on the day.

Gameday Photos: Week 18 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), offensive lineman Alex Bars (64), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), center Andre James (68), guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), offensive lineman Alex Bars (64), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), center Andre James (68), guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Alleg
91 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
