Bears Defeat Raiders 22-20 at Soldier Field in Chicago

On a day Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski tied Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown for most games played as a Raider, the Silver and Black lost to the Chicago Bears on a 49-yard K Robbie Gould field goal with :02 left to play.
The Raiders won the opening coin toss and elected to defer their choice to the start of the second half. The Bears elected to receive the opening kickoff. WR Marc Mariani fielded K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff 9 yards deep in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback. The Bears started at the 20 with Jay Cutler at quarterback. Cutler led an 80-yard scoring drive that he capped with a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Eddie Royal. K Robbie Gould's extra point was blocked by defensive end Denico Autry and the Bears led 6-0 with 10:57 left in the 1st quarter.
The ensuing kickoff bounced out of bounds and the Raiders started at the 40. The Raiders went three-and-out after not gaining a yard. Wide receiver Andre Holmes downed a P Marquette King 54-yard punt at the Chicago 6-yard line.
Chicago drove out to the 36 before the Raiders forced a punt. CB TJ Carrie returned the P Spencer Lanning punt and a penalty backed the Raiders up to the 6. The Raiders managed one first down before the Bears forced a punt. Mariani returned the 52-yard punt and a penalty backed the Bears up to the 12.
The Bears moved out to their 29 before a 3rd down sack by defensive end Justin Tuck brought out the punting unit. Carrie returned Lanning's punt 22 yards to the Oakland 49. Carr capped the 7-play, 51-yard drive with a beautiful 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper who managed to get both feet in bounds in the back of the end zone. Initially ruled incomplete, Head Coach Jack Del Rio challenged and the call was overturned. K Sebastian Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 7-6 lead with 11:10 left in the 2nd quarter.
Mariani's kickoff return was wiped out by a holding penalty and the Bears started at the 8. A few plays later, Cutler fumbled a snap and defensive tackle Dan Williams recovered at the Chicago 25. The Raiders capitalized as Carr connected with running back Roy Helu, Jr., for a 5-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good and the raiders took a 14-6 lead with 7:12 left in the 2nd quarter.
Cutler answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Martellus Bennett to cap an 80-yard drive. The PAT was good the Raiders lead was cut to 14-13 with 3:30 left in the 2nd quarter.
Helu, Jr., returned the ensuing kickoff to the 29. Carr's pass bounced out of the hands of running back Latavius Murray and was intercepted by LB Pernell McPhee and the Bears started at the Oakland 15. The Raiders came up with a stop on third and goal. On 4th and goal, the Bears thought about it and then decided to kick the field goal. Gould's 19-yard field goal was good and the Bears took a 16-14 lead with 1:30 left in the 2nd quarter.
Fullback Marcel Reece fielded the kickoff in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback. The Raiders went three-and-out and King came on to put punt on 4th and 16 with 32 seconds left in the half. King's line-drive punt bounced and was downed at the Chicago 36. Linebacker Aldon Smith snuffed any ideas of a Chicago field goal as he recorded his first sack as a Raider. The Bears took a 16-14 lead into the locker room at half time.
Helu returned the opening kickoff of the 3rd quarter to the Oakland 26. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. Mariani returned the punt to the Chicago 46. Running back Matt Forte fumbled and defensive tackle Stacy McGee recovered for the Raiders at the Chicago 46. The Raiders were forced to settle for a Janikowski field goal. The 29-yard kick was good and the Raiders took a 17-16 lead with 10:53 left in the 3rd quarter.
Mariani fielded the ensuing kickoff for a touchback and the Bears started at the 20. The Bears drove to the 43 before the Raiders forced a punt. Cooper returned the punt 7 yards to the Oakland 25. The Raiders moved out to the Bears 48 before Chicago forced a punt. Mariani called for and made a fair catch at the 10. The Bears drive was derailed and Gould came on for a field goal. The 54-yard kick was good and the Bears took a 19-17 lead with 13:01 left in the 4th quarter.
Reece fielded the ensuing kickoff and took a knee for a touchback. The Raiders were on the move and Murray fumbled a pitch. The Bears recovered at the Oakland 42. The Raiders got the ball back when safety Charles Woodson picked Cutler off and returned it to the 18. A penalty after the play backed the Raiders up to the 9.
The Raiders drove to the Chicago 22 before settling for a Janikowski field goal attempt. The 41-yard kick was good and the Raiders claimed a 20-19 lead with 2:05 left to play.
Mariani fielded the knuckleball kickoff in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback. The Bears drove to the Raiders 32 and Gould came on with 7 seconds left. The 49-yard kick was good and the Bears led 22-20 with :02 left.
The Raiders fall to 2-2 on the season and head home to face the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum in Oakland.