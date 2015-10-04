Bears Defeat Raiders 22-20 at Soldier Field in Chicago

Helu returned the opening kickoff of the 3rd quarter to the Oakland 26. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. Mariani returned the punt to the Chicago 46. Running back Matt Forte fumbled and defensive tackle Stacy McGee recovered for the Raiders at the Chicago 46. The Raiders were forced to settle for a Janikowski field goal. The 29-yard kick was good and the Raiders took a 17-16 lead with 10:53 left in the 3rd quarter.

Mariani fielded the ensuing kickoff for a touchback and the Bears started at the 20. The Bears drove to the 43 before the Raiders forced a punt. Cooper returned the punt 7 yards to the Oakland 25. The Raiders moved out to the Bears 48 before Chicago forced a punt. Mariani called for and made a fair catch at the 10. The Bears drive was derailed and Gould came on for a field goal. The 54-yard kick was good and the Bears took a 19-17 lead with 13:01 left in the 4th quarter.

Reece fielded the ensuing kickoff and took a knee for a touchback. The Raiders were on the move and Murray fumbled a pitch. The Bears recovered at the Oakland 42. The Raiders got the ball back when safety Charles Woodson picked Cutler off and returned it to the 18. A penalty after the play backed the Raiders up to the 9.

The Raiders drove to the Chicago 22 before settling for a Janikowski field goal attempt. The 41-yard kick was good and the Raiders claimed a 20-19 lead with 2:05 left to play.

Mariani fielded the knuckleball kickoff in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback. The Bears drove to the Raiders 32 and Gould came on with 7 seconds left. The 49-yard kick was good and the Bears led 22-20 with :02 left.