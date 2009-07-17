Beat the Heat Campaign

Jul 17, 2009 at 09:35 AM

GATORADE AND NFL LAUNCH BEAT THE HEAT CAMPAIGN TO EDUCATE PARENTS AND COACHES ABOUT HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES

NFL players and coaches join their wives in an effort to boost hydration awareness and raise charitable funds

080309gatorade.gif

To keep athletes safe and performing at their best during the hot summer months, The Gatorade Company has joined forces with the NFL to educate parents and coaches about heat-related illness and the importance of hydration. As part of the "Beat the Heat" program, NFL players, coaches and their wives will lead hydration awareness efforts, while raising funds for the Kendrick Fincher Memorial Foundation (KFMF). 

The KFMF was founded by Mike and Rhonda Fincher in memory of their son Kendrick, who succumbed to complications from heat stroke during the summer of 1995.

"When we created the Foundation, our primary goal was to make sure no parent would ever have to experience what we experienced with Kendrick, especially when heat-related illnesses are almost 100% preventable," said Rhonda Fincher.  "It's so important for parents and coaches to pay extra attention to proper hydration and cool down techniques to help ensure players stay safe on the field during hot summer practices.  Gatorade and the NFL have been instrumental in helping us raise funds and awareness to educate a much greater audience."

For every unique download of the Gatorade Heat Safety kit on www.nfl.com/trainingcamp, Gatorade will donate $1, up to $25,000, to "Beat the Heat" charities.

"Gatorade's goal in partnering with the NFL and the Kendrick Fincher Memorial Foundation is to leverage the resources all three organizations bring to the table to educate as many parents, coaches and players as possible, to help reduce the number of heat-related injuries that occur across the country," said Scott Paddock, director of sports marketing for Gatorade.  "Our shared commitment is a great way to educate on how to prevent heat related tragedies nationwide."

The ongoing team effort between Gatorade and the NFL is built on communicating heat-illness prevention and treatment techniques, including the "4 Downs" of Heat Safety to athletes and parents and coaches of athletes who are playing or practicing in hot weather.

The "4 Downs" of Heat Safety
1st Down: Prevent – Know how to avoid heat illness, identify the warning signs and treat the symptoms
2nd Down: Prepare – Acclimate to the heat and hydrate BEFORE you get to practice
3rd  Down: Proper Hydration – Choose sports drinks like Gatorade to replace electrolytes, especially sodium lost in sweat
4th Down: Plan – Have an emergency plan and keep a cool pool nearby to immerse players suffering from heat stroke

"Heat-related illnesses need to be taken seriously at all levels," said Pepper Burruss, head athletic trainer for the Green Bay Packers.  "Dangers caused by overexposure to high temperature and humidity are preventable if coaches and players know the early warning signs and athletes stay cool and hydrated.  Simple steps like allowing for acclimatization to temperatures, adjusting the intensity of practice to environmental conditions and keeping the right types of fluids accessible, such as properly formulated sports drinks like Gatorade, can help athletes stay safe on the field and performing at their best."

Research conducted by the Gatorade Sports Science Institute found that as many as 70% of high school football players could show up for practice poorly hydrated.  The recommendation of drinking fluids prior to practice increased the number of players appearing to be adequately hydrated upon arrival to practice. Scientific research has shown that dehydration or poor hydration increases the risk for heat illness.

For more information on heat illness prevention, please visit www.nfl.com, www.kendrickfincher.org and www.gatorade.com.

About Gatorade

The Gatorade hydration portfolio includes the nation's leading sports drink, Gatorade® Thirst Quencher, as well as Gatorade Tiger™ Focus and G2®. Gatorade is designed to meet the needs of all athletes, no matter where they're active. Gatorade is backed by more than 40 years of research and is scientifically formulated and athletically proven to quench thirst, replace fluids and electrolytes, and provide carbohydrate energy to enhance athletic performance. G2 is a low-calorie sports drink containing electrolytes, B vitamins and antioxidant vitamins C and E to support a healthy lifestyle. Gatorade Tiger Focus provides advanced hydration, carbohydrates, and L-theanine, which combined help promote hydration for mental focus. PepsiCo's overall hydration portfolio includes leadership brands Gatorade, Propel®, Aquafina® and SoBe Life Water®. For more information, please visit www.gatorade.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising