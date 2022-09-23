Becky Hammon details how Mark Davis' support led to Aces delivering a title 

Fresh off a WNBA championship, Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon is still processing the whirlwind of a season with her team.

"So much has happened. For me, since December when I took this job, it's just been go, go, go, go. It's weird to not have film to look at right now or not a meeting I have to be doing," Hammon said on Raiders.com's Upon Further Review.

The first-year coach went through every emotion when she heard the final buzzer sound and hoisted the championship trophy after the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, in a hard-fought Game 4 matchup.

"It's really hard to articulate those moments," she said. "It's exhilaration, exhaustion, relief, happiness – it's like every range that the human emotion could afford," she said. "For me, I was just so thrilled for our team. The ladies worked really hard and it was just a really special season and it was only appropriate that it ended in a championship."