Best Available Players Left In The 2016 NFL Draft After Day One

Apr 29, 2016 at 05:51 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

042916-bestavail-cp.jpg

Thirty-two picks down, 221 to go.

The first round of the 2016 NFL Draft concluded Thursday night, with the second and third rounds scheduled to begin Friday at 4:00 p.m. PT.

With their first round pick (No. 14 overall) the Raiders selected West Virginia safety Karl Joseph, and now possess picks in both the second (No. 44 overall) and third (No. 75 overall) rounds of this year's draft.

Over the past several seasons, General Manager Reggie McKenzie has proven that quality players can be found on Day 2 of the draft – look no further than Derek Carr and Mario Edwards Jr. – so heading into today's action, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt compiled a list of the some of the best remaining players on the board.

 Here are Brand's Top Five Best Available Players:

  1. Myles Jack, OLB, UCLA
  1. A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
  1. Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson
  1. Reggie Ragland, ILB, Alabama

5.  Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama

You can see the complete list here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

gallery

Best of gameday entertainment from 2023

Jan 30, 2024

Take a look back at the best shots of gameday entertainment from 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.
audio

'The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast' is back! | 2024 Trailer

Jan 30, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis return to provide coverage around the Senior Bowl, the Scouting Combine, Pro Days and everything in between, plus keep you up to date on draft prospects who could potentially wear the Silver and Black on "The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast."
news

How to watch the Raiders in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 30, 2024

Don't miss a minute of the multi-day AFC vs. NFC action, starting Thursday.
gallery

Photos: NFL Green Super Kids-Super Sharing Event

Jan 29, 2024

NFL Green hosted their Super Kids-Super Sharing event where volunteers brought in a variety of donations to the Pearson Community Center and students were able to participate in activities alongside the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiderettes.
gallery

Photos: Raiderettes host a recruitment clinic

Jan 29, 2024

The Raiderettes hosted a recruitment clinic at The Studio ahead of the upcoming 2024 season auditions.
audio

Raiders oficializan a Pierce y Telesco | RPN

Jan 29, 2024

Antonio Pierce y Tom Telesco son nombrados como entrenador en jefe y gerente general de los Raiders, respectivamente. En este episodio de Las Noticias Raiders, Harry Ruiz habla sobre las contrataciones y lo que esto significa para los Malosos.
news

Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part II

Jan 29, 2024

Director of photography Michael Clemens shares his perspective from the sideline as he breaks down five of his favorite photos from the 2023 season.
audio

Reaction roundup to Antonio Pierce-Tom Telesco hirings | Full Show | RPN

Jan 27, 2024

Raiders host Amber Theoharis and analyst Eric Allen are joined by Head Coach Antonio Pierce, Daniel Jeremiah, Jason Horowitz, James Jones and Lincoln Kennedy to react to the new regime for the Silver and Black.
audio

Tom Telesco on what it means to join Raider Nation | RPN

Jan 26, 2024

JT The Brick talks with General Manager Tom Telesco about joining the Silver and Black, preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, defensive end Maxx Crosby and more.
news

What They're Saying: Media weighs in on Raiders' recent hires

Jan 26, 2024

See what NFL analysts are saying about Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco.
news

Pierce y Telesco son presentados

Jan 26, 2024

Inicia una nueva era para los Raiders al ser bienvenidos oficialmente con sus nuevos puestos Antonio Pierce y Tom Telesco.
gallery

Photos: Bishop Gorman High School football players presented invites to Nike's "The Next Ones"

Jan 26, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders attended a Bishop Gorman High School football team's meeting to surprise two players with an exclusive invitation to Nike's "The Next Ones" where top high school athletes take part in special events during Super Bowl LVIII week.
View All
Advertising