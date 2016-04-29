Best Available Players Left In The 2016 NFL Draft After Day One

Thirty-two picks down, 221 to go.

The first round of the 2016 NFL Draft concluded Thursday night, with the second and third rounds scheduled to begin Friday at 4:00 p.m. PT.

With their first round pick (No. 14 overall) the Raiders selected West Virginia safety Karl Joseph, and now possess picks in both the second (No. 44 overall) and third (No. 75 overall) rounds of this year's draft.