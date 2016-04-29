Best Available Players Left In The 2016 NFL Draft After Day One

Thirty-two picks down, 221 to go.
The first round of the 2016 NFL Draft concluded Thursday night, with the second and third rounds scheduled to begin Friday at 4:00 p.m. PT.
With their first round pick (No. 14 overall) the Raiders selected West Virginia safety Karl Joseph, and now possess picks in both the second (No. 44 overall) and third (No. 75 overall) rounds of this year's draft.
Over the past several seasons, General Manager Reggie McKenzie has proven that quality players can be found on Day 2 of the draft – look no further than Derek Carr and Mario Edwards Jr. – so heading into today's action, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt compiled a list of the some of the best remaining players on the board.
Here are Brand's Top Five Best Available Players:
- Myles Jack, OLB, UCLA
- A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
- Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson
- Reggie Ragland, ILB, Alabama
5. Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama
You can see the complete list here.