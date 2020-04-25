Best Bytes: Mayock's conference call with the local media

Q: You targeted wideout and cornerback, how do you feel about what you got in the draft?

Mayock: "We went into draft knowing we had to get better at wideout. I think everyone in league knew it, even the causal fans knew it. We feel like we addressed the wide receiver position in two different and dynamic ways. [Henry] Ruggs III flies. You all know that – fastest player in draft. We think he changes what we do offensively. [Bryan] Edwards is the opposite, big, physical, tough. We love the physicality he brings. We feel we've brought in two distinctly different receivers. I keep saying I trust in [Head Coach] Jon Gruden and what he does on offense. He knows how to use guys and put them in the best position to make plays. On defense, we think [Damon] Arnette is one of the toughest kids in the draft at any position. You find a corner with his instincts and toughness. We love him. We thought he was a special football player. We think he'll come in day he's going to compete. We expect him to compete for a starting job. We talked about [Amik] Robertson already today. Inside or outside it's another competitor, another guy [assistant head coach/special teams coordinator] Rich Bisaccia is going to love him on special teams. We expect all of these guys to come in and compete on day one."

Q: You begin offseason virtual OTAs on Monday, can you give us an idea of what that looks like and do you feel you can get a lot of work done even with the restrictions in place?

Mayock: "It's tough. The rookies can't even start on Monday. They have to wait for the virtual rookie minicamp in May. So it makes it even more difficult. The one thing I learned over last month or six weeks or whatever it's been, I couldn't believe how creative our coaches got with our Zoom presentations to the college players. I guarantee you they bring the same creativity to our Raider players as we go through the virtual. It' s going to be learning more than anything. I know our coaches have put in a lot of time and effort. It's not unlike the kindergarten teachers and the third grade teachers and everyone around the country trying to put their best foot forward to teach people from home. That's what I stress with all the veterans I talk to and every single rookie we drafted. Once we could get them integrated into our virtual program, we expect 100 percent attention. They better be ready to hit the ground running whenever we're allowed to."

Q: With the moves you've made in free agency and now the draft, do you feel you've closed the gap at all with the Chiefs.

Mayock: "That's a loaded question, that's a tough question. They're the World Champs. I've known Andy Reid for a lot of years. Watching the way he and Brett Veach approach the draft, all they do is get faster. They drafted that great running back from LSU then they drafted Willie Gay, the linebacker I love. They keep getting faster and keep raising the raise bar. I don't know the answer to that just yet. We feel like we got better in free agency and I know we feel like we got better in the draft. Nobody is going know how much or if at all until we get out on the field and compete. That's the thing I love about it. I cannot wait, so many of our guys are texting me and calling me. They miss the fact they won't be there on Monday. That's what I love about our group of guys."

Q: Have you had a chance to talk to Derek Carr yet? He has some nice new toys to play with, as does Coach Gruden. Any idea or any feedback from him on what you guys were able to do?

Mayock: "We've been texting back and forth over the weekend. It started with Ruggs III pick. He doesn't know who we're picking. I got about five texts with 'W-O-W-!'. He was just fired up with that pick. Then we get [Bryan] Edwards and [Lynn] Bowden [Jr.], I don't even know how to make emojis. I was just looking at all these emojis like 'I guess he's happy, that looks good'. Bottom line, what I said last night is what we're trying to do is get more dynamic on offense and I think that's what Derek recognizes as well."

Q: You lean towards trusting your evaluation rather than the consensus on rounds or where a player is graded. What does it take to constantly take that approach going into the draft?