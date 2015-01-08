Best of Tuck 2014

The best photos of DE Justin Tuck during the 2014 season.
After nine seasons with the New York Giants, Justin Tuck became an Oakland Raider on March 13, 2014. The two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time All-Pro brought a winning pedigree to Oakland and provided a young Oakland defense, in particular rookie LB Khalil Mack, an example of how to succeed in the NFL.
During the 2014 campaign, Tuck notched 5.0 sacks for losses totaling 34 yards, meaning he had at least 5.0 sacks for the seventh time in his career. For his career, the veteran now has 65.5 sacks.
Tuck recorded his first sack in Silver and Black in a Week Three match-up against the New England Patriots when he brought down Tom Brady to force a three-and-out on the first possession of the second half. He has now sacked Brady five times in his career, two in each of their Super Bowl match-ups (2/3/08 and 2/5/12), and once in the regular season.
The Notre Dame product also hauled in the third interception of his career in 2014 when he picked off Peyton Manning during a Week 11 contest with the Denver Broncos. It was his first interception since December 22, 2013.
Tuck continued to harass Peyton Manning in 2014, adding a sack and a forced fumble to his Week 10 interception. He deflected a lateral from Manning in the first quarter of their Week 17 match-up to force his second fumble of the season and the 22nd of his career.
He is now tied with Jared Allen for the 10th-most forced fumbles since 2005 with 21, according to STATS.
Tuck also blocked a Texans field goal in Week Two, which marked the 19th blocked field goal by the Raiders since 1998.
The veteran defensive end also proved invaluable in securing the Raiders first win of 2014 against the Chiefs, when he called a timeout in the final minutes to make sure the Oakland defense was able to get set before a crucial fourth down.