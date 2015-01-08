Best of Tuck 2014

Tuck recorded his first sack in Silver and Black in a Week Three match-up against the New England Patriots when he brought down Tom Brady to force a three-and-out on the first possession of the second half. He has now sacked Brady five times in his career, two in each of their Super Bowl match-ups (2/3/08 and 2/5/12), and once in the regular season.

The Notre Dame product also hauled in the third interception of his career in 2014 when he picked off Peyton Manning during a Week 11 contest with the Denver Broncos. It was his first interception since December 22, 2013.

Tuck continued to harass Peyton Manning in 2014, adding a sack and a forced fumble to his Week 10 interception. He deflected a lateral from Manning in the first quarter of their Week 17 match-up to force his second fumble of the season and the 22nd of his career.

He is now tied with Jared Allen for the 10th-most forced fumbles since 2005 with 21, according to STATS.

Tuck also blocked a Texans field goal in Week Two, which marked the 19th blocked field goal by the Raiders since 1998.