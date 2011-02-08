Biekert Will Serve as Linebacker Coach for Raiders

Greg Biekert works with LB/LS Jon Condo and LB Kamerion Wimbley during Raiders Training Camp 2010 at the team's Napa Valley Training Complex. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



Greg Biekert, who joined the Raiders coaching staff in July of 2010 as an assistant coach on defense, returns in 2011 as linebacker coach for the Silver Black.

"I'm excited to re-connect with one of the true and great Raiders," said Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson. "His vision and mine are right in line with each other."

Biekert played 11 seasons in the NFL including nine with the Oakland Raiders—from 1993-2001.

Drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round out of Colorado in 1993, Biekert never missed a regular season game in 11 seasons, seeing action in 176 league contests with 155 starts. After playing 11 seasons for the Raiders, Biekert spent two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.