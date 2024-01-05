Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Katharine McPhee highlight gameday entertainment as Las Vegas Raiders face the Denver Broncos

Jan 05, 2024
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – Pioneering rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime on Sunday afternoon as the Las Vegas Raiders conclude the 2023 season.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was formed in the early 1990s and transformed hip-hop by introducing the melodic rap that dominates the genre today. The group was nominated for three Grammys and won one in 1997 for best rap performance by a duo or group. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's hits include: "Tha Crossroads," which reached No. 1 on both the Hot 100 and Hot Rap Tracks charts, "1st of tha Month," which peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on Hot Rap Tracks, "Thuggish Ruggish Bone," which peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 2 on the Hot Rap Tracks chart, and "Foe tha Love of $," which peaked at No. 39 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on Rap Tracks.

Performing the National Anthem will be the multi-talented Katharine McPhee, who first burst onto the scene in 2006 during a successful run on Season 5 of "American Idol." As an actress, she is well-known to television audiences for starring as Paige Dineen on the CBS spy drama "Scorpion," and additionally as one of the leads in the NBC musical drama "Smash." In spring 2018, McPhee made her Broadway debut, starring as Jenna in the hit musical "Waitress."

The Raiders House Band returns for their third year of entertaining the Raider Nation. This All-Star ensemble is an exciting, innovative and dynamic 19-piece orchestra led by David Perrico's powerful trumpet and stunning vocalists, featuring an all-female acoustic string section. The house band is comprised of world-class Las Vegas musicians who have performed with the likes of superstar entertainers Celine Dion, Santana, Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain, and Diana Ross.

