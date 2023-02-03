Boyd Gaming named Official and Exclusive Local Casinos of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Feb 03, 2023 at 10:26 AM
Raiders Public Relations

LAS VEGAS — Boyd Gaming and Las Vegas Raiders today announced a groundbreaking partnership, designating Boyd's 10 Las Vegas Valley casinos as the Official and Exclusive Local Casinos of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

As a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium, Boyd Gaming will receive prominent signage and brand placement at the Stadium, including rebranding the west side of the stadium's upper deck with brands of Boyd and its southern Nevada casinos.

Additionally, Boyd will be a presenting partner of one Raiders home game each year, and the Raiders' weekly in-season radio show will be "Presented by Boyd." Boyd and the Raiders will also partner in regular customer promotions, communications and advertisements.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "Since arriving in Las Vegas, the Raiders have greatly enhanced and strengthened our city's reputation as the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World, giving fans across the country another reason to visit southern Nevada. The Raiders have been equally committed to our community off the field, giving back generously to nonprofit organizations and charitable causes across the Las Vegas Valley. Boyd is proud to partner with an organization and team that share our long-standing commitment to the well-being of the southern Nevada community."

"We are proud to partner with Boyd Gaming, who share our values of integrity and commitment to community," said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. "We know that with this respected partner, we will be able to provide Raider Nation with even more exciting activations and experiences."

Boyd Gaming and the Las Vegas Raiders share a commitment to promoting responsible gaming and encourage casino and sports-betting customers to always bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER, or visiting www.whenthefunstops.org.

