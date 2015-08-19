Brad Seely Talks Taiwan Jones, Familiarity With Trindon Holliday

Aug 19, 2015 at 11:27 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Special Teams Coordinator Brad Seely addressed the media following Wednesday's practice at the Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex.

It was the first time Coach Seely has spoken to the media since the beginning of Training Camp 2015, and during his time behind the microphone he addressed a variety of topics including his excitement for the upcoming season, as well as the progress of punter Marquette King.

EXCITING TIMES FOR THE SILVER AND BLACK

Coach Seely is entering his 27th season in the NFL, but his first with the Oakland Raiders.

Following practice, he talked of his excitement about wearing the Silver and Black.

"It's been really fun. I think it's a great organization, I'm excited to be here, I'm excited about our players and I'm excited about the season, so we'll see what happens."

BEING AGGRESSIVE ON SPECIAL TEAMS

When asked about his style, Coach Seely said it was aggressive, although his special teams units weren't going to be careless about attacking the other team.

"We want to be aggressive and attack a team. Now, we're going to pick our spots where we rush, but we want our guys to be schooled up on the technique so that if they have the opportunity… You see a lot of chances in the league where guys are free and they come free on the punter and they just don't finish the play because they don't quite know how to finish."

FAMILIARITY WITH TRINDON HOLLIDAY

Wide receiver Trindon Holliday joined the Silver and Black this offseason with the hopes of earning the job as the return man for the Raiders.

Coach Seely talked about Holliday and their history in the league together.

"He's still the same player I thought he was when we played against him and I had him at the 49ers. He has incredible talent. He's always got to work on ball security; that's always been a situation where he has to improve on, and he knows that and he's working on that."

THE VALUE OF TAIWAN JONES

While running back Taiwan Jones moved back to the offensive side of the football this season, his true value is on special teams.

When healthy, he is one of the best gunners in the league, and Coach Seely is happy to have him at his disposal in 2015.

"I'm excited about having Taiwan. He's one of the better special teams players in this league because No. 1, he's tough, No. 2, he's extremely fast, and No. 3, he wants to be a good player. If you have all of those things all converging, you're going to have a good football player. We can't have enough of those."

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT

Entering his third season as the punter in Oakland, Marquette King has impressed Coach Seely with his work ethic and his willingness to learn.

"I think he's been doing really well. I think, again, Marquette is kind of a mirror of the rest of the team; he's an extremely hard worker, he wants to get better, he always likes to be coached, and I think he's done a nice job. We'll see as the games progress if that carries over to the games, because it has in practice."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising