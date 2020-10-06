Branded Visa Debit Card available for Raider Nation

Oct 06, 2020 at 05:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Las Vegas – October 6, 2020 – Raider Nation now has a new way to show its love for the NFL's most unique team. America First Credit Union, the Raiders' official credit union partner, is launching the first-ever exclusive Raiders debit card fans can use to show team support all year round.

Combining its members-first exceptional service, Raiders fans can display their fandom on their debit card while also gaining access to features and benefits, including Card Guard® and ABC Deals®. The AFCU Las Vegas Raiders debit card is a unique collaboration between the team and credit union that stands out from the rest with the Raider's iconic colors and logo.       

"The Raiders' partnership underscores our continued investment and interest in supporting the communities and sports fans we serve, which represents the ultimate personalized experience for our members," said AFCU president and CEO John B. Lund. "AFCU's comprehensive partnership with the Raiders is an extension of the Raider Nation."

"We are delighted to partner with America First Credit Union, which not only offers an outstanding portfolio of products, but also aligns with our commitment to the community," said Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain. "In addition, the branded design of the official Raiders debit card allows holders the opportunity to show their Silver & Black pride."

To request an official Raiders debit card with checking account, visit americafirst.com/raiders or call 800-999-3961

AFCU's multiyear Raiders' partnership includes a program to support small-business owners and a charitable donation component. More information will be forthcoming.

ABOUT AMERICA FIRST CREDIT UNION
Proudly celebrating 81 years of servicing members and a long-standing history, America First Credit Union has become one of the largest, most stable and most progressive credit unions in the country, and has remained a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution. Today, America First has 131 locations, and is the ninth largest credit union in assets in the United States with over $13.7 billion, and the sixth largest credit union in membership in America with more than 1,144,596 members.

Related Content

news

Frontline medical workers light Al Davis Memorial Torch

The Las Vegas Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's game versus the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium to show appreciation for their continued service in our community.
news

Raiders meet newest addition to LV Metro PD K-9 Raider, distribute trading cards

The Las Vegas Raiders this week visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Division to meet the newest addition to the team, K-9 Raider, who was purchased for the unit by the Silver and Black. 
news

Raiders place CB Damon Arnette and DT Daniel Ross on IR

The Raiders have placed CB Damon Arnette and DT Daniel Ross on IR, signed S Dallin Leavitt to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders visit Creech Air Force Base

The Las Vegas Raiders this week paid a visit to Creech Air Force Base to help boost morale of Airmen and their families that are stationed at the facility.
news

First responders send Raiders off to New England

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police led local police agencies and first responders in sending off the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon.
news

Raiders elevate Omameh; place Incognito on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated G Patrick Omameh to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.  
news

Thunderbirds to fly over Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders' first home game in Las Vegas

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds are scheduled to conduct a flyover at Allegiant Stadium during the national anthem performance when Las Vegas Raiders host the New Orleans Saints September 21 on Monday Night Football.
news

Deportes Vegas 1460AM Será Estación Principal de Radio en Español de Las Vegas Raiders.

Lotus Broadcasting Corp. y Las Vegas Raiders anuncian colaboración por medio de la cual Deportes Vegas 1460 AM (KENO) fungirá como la estación de radio principal en Español de los Raiders en Las Vegas.
news

Deportes Vegas 1460AM to serve as the Las Vegas Raiders Spanish Flagship Radio Station

Lotus Broadcasting Corp. and the Las Vegas Raiders have announced a partnership today that will have Deportes Vegas 1460 AM (KENO) serve as the Raiders Spanish flagship radio station in Las Vegas.
news

CB Nevin Lawson added to active roster; S Dallin Leavitt waived

Las Vegas Raiders CB Nevin Lawson has been added to the club's 53-man active roster, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders re-sign Wilber and Young; Place Mariota and Muse on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed LB Kyle Wilber and T Sam Young, the club announced Monday.  

Advertising