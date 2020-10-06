Branded Visa Debit Card available for Raider Nation

Las Vegas – October 6, 2020 – Raider Nation now has a new way to show its love for the NFL's most unique team. America First Credit Union, the Raiders' official credit union partner, is launching the first-ever exclusive Raiders debit card fans can use to show team support all year round.

Combining its members-first exceptional service, Raiders fans can display their fandom on their debit card while also gaining access to features and benefits, including Card Guard® and ABC Deals®. The AFCU Las Vegas Raiders debit card is a unique collaboration between the team and credit union that stands out from the rest with the Raider's iconic colors and logo.

"The Raiders' partnership underscores our continued investment and interest in supporting the communities and sports fans we serve, which represents the ultimate personalized experience for our members," said AFCU president and CEO John B. Lund. "AFCU's comprehensive partnership with the Raiders is an extension of the Raider Nation."

"We are delighted to partner with America First Credit Union, which not only offers an outstanding portfolio of products, but also aligns with our commitment to the community," said Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain. "In addition, the branded design of the official Raiders debit card allows holders the opportunity to show their Silver & Black pride."

To request an official Raiders debit card with checking account, visit americafirst.com/raiders or call 800-999-3961.

AFCU's multiyear Raiders' partnership includes a program to support small-business owners and a charitable donation component. More information will be forthcoming.