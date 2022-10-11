Breaking down Derek Carr's 200 (and counting) career passing touchdowns

With a 58-yard throw to Davante Adams, QB Derek Carr reached 200 career passing touchdowns on Monday night, later scoring his 201st with another throw to Adams in the fourth quarter. Carr is just the 19th quarterback in NFL history to reach the mark in 132 career games or less.
Let's take a look at how he achieved the milestone.
First career touchdown pass: Sept. 7, 2014 vs. New York Jets
12 yards to WR Rod Streater
200th career touchdown pass: October 10, 2022 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
58 yards to WR Davante Adams