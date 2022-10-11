Breaking down Derek Carr's 200 (and counting) career passing touchdowns

Oct 11, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Raiders.com Staff

With a 58-yard throw to Davante Adams, QB Derek Carr reached 200 career passing touchdowns on Monday night, later scoring his 201st with another throw to Adams in the fourth quarter. Carr is just the 19th quarterback in NFL history to reach the mark in 132 career games or less.

Let's take a look at how he achieved the milestone.

First career touchdown pass: Sept. 7, 2014 vs. New York Jets

12 yards to WR Rod Streater

200 Derek Carr_Thrown TDs
200 Derek Carr_Home Vs Away
200 Derek Carr_TDs By Distance
200 Derek Carr_Yearly TDs
200 Derek Carr_TDs By Opponent
200th career touchdown pass: October 10, 2022 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

58 yards to WR Davante Adams

