Derek Carr reaches 200 career passing touchdowns

Derek Carr has added another milestone to his nine-year career. The veteran quarterback now has 200 career passing touchdowns to his name.
He reached the mark on a 58-yarder on 4th-and-1 to Davante Adams.
Carr is the only Raiders quarterback in franchise history to record 200 TDs and became the 48th QB in league history to reach 200. He is also just the 19th quarterback in NFL history to reach 200 passing touchdowns in 132 career games or less.
In 2021, the quarterback broke his career high for most pass completions in a season, and surpassed 4,000 passing yards for the fourth consecutive season on his way to becoming the franchise single-season passing yards leader with 4,804 yards, breaking the record of 4,689 yards held by Rich Gannon since 2002.
