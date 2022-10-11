Derek Carr reaches 200 career passing touchdowns

Oct 10, 2022 at 05:31 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Derek Carr has added another milestone to his nine-year career. The veteran quarterback now has 200 career passing touchdowns to his name.

He reached the mark on a 58-yarder on 4th-and-1 to Davante Adams.

Carr is the only Raiders quarterback in franchise history to record 200 TDs and became the 48th QB in league history to reach 200. He is also just the 19th quarterback in NFL history to reach 200 passing touchdowns in 132 career games or less.

In 2021, the quarterback broke his career high for most pass completions in a season, and surpassed 4,000 passing yards for the fourth consecutive season on his way to becoming the franchise single-season passing yards leader with 4,804 yards, breaking the record of 4,689 yards held by Rich Gannon since 2002.

Gameday Photos: Week 5 vs. Chiefs | Monday Night Football

View photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
1 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
2 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
3 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
4 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
5 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
6 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
7 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
8 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
9 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
10 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
11 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
12 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
13 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
14 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
15 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
16 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
17 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
18 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
19 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
20 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by fullback Jakob Johnson (45) after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
21 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by fullback Jakob Johnson (45) after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
22 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
23 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
24 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
25 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
26 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
27 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
28 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
29 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
30 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
31 / 128

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
32 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
33 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
34 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
35 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
36 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
37 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
38 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
39 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
40 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
41 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
42 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
43 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
44 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
45 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
46 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Alex Bars (64) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
47 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Alex Bars (64) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
48 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
49 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
50 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
51 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
52 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
53 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
54 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
55 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
56 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
57 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
58 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
59 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
60 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
61 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
62 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
63 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
64 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
65 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
66 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
67 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
68 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
69 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
70 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
71 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
72 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
73 / 128

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
74 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
75 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
76 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
77 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
78 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
79 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
80 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
81 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
82 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
83 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
84 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
85 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
86 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
87 / 128

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
88 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
89 / 128

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
90 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
91 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
92 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
93 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
94 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
95 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
96 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
97 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
98 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
99 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
100 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
101 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
102 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
103 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
104 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
105 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
106 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
107 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
108 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
109 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
110 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
111 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
112 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
113 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
114 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
115 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
116 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
117 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
118 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
119 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
120 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
121 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
122 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
123 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
124 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
125 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
126 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
127 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
128 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'This is a marathon': Raiders fight hard until the end in Kansas City

The Silver and Black are still learning how to finish games, as Chiefs rally back in second half.

news

Las Vegas da pelea en Kansas City

Los Raiders de nueva cuenta son competitivos en derrota al caer frente a los Jefes 30 a 29.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall a play short against the Chiefs

The Silver and Black mounted a comeback, but ultimately fell 30-29 to Kansas City on Monday Night Football.

news

Halftime Report: Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs setting the tempo in Kansas City

The Raiders offense is rolling on Monday Night Football, taking a 20-10 lead into halftime.

Advertising