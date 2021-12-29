Brent Musburger, fellow broadcasters share unforgettable stories about John Madden's career and legacy

Another legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, who spent a brief time working with Madden, said that whenever they called games together, he felt like all eyes were on them to hear the latest insight from the former head coach.

"When I worked with John Madden, it was as if he was summoning everybody," Scully said on NFL Network. "I had the feeling that the whole world was going to tune in to hear John."

As Madden's career on the air took off, he notably would travel across the country to games he was working on a customized bus that became known as the "Madden Cruiser." For broadcaster Andrea Kremer, jumping on the bus as part of the Sunday Night Football crew with Madden and Al Michaels was like something she'd never experienced in her 20+ year career before then.

"Being on the bus with John, it was like being on tour with a rock group," Kremer told NFL Network. "That's what it was like. When you walked into a hotel, because Madden was so much larger than life, it was literally what the sports version of the Beatles was like."

Like the Beatles impact on music, you cannot talk about football without discussing the impact Madden had to the game from the field to the booth to a franchise of video games. His legacy expands across generations, and that's part of the "multi-dimensional" personality that Musburger described Madden as.

"John Madden was one of the most personable people that I have ever, ever been around, whether it was coaching, in broadcasting … When it comes to coaching and then in broadcasting, I am such a fan of John Madden," Musburger said.

"John was a people guy, and he should be remembered that way."