Raiders select Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Brock Bowers from the University of Georgia.

The consensus All-American tight end is a two-time national champion and two-time John Mackey Award winner, given to the best tight end in college football. In three seasons at Georgia, he racked up 2,538 receiving yards on 175 catches and 26 touchdowns. His sophomore season at Georgia, he led his team in all three of those categories as well.