Raiders select Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2024 at 06:38 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

With the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Brock Bowers from the University of Georgia.

The consensus All-American tight end is a two-time national champion and two-time John Mackey Award winner, given to the best tight end in college football. In three seasons at Georgia, he racked up 2,538 receiving yards on 175 catches and 26 touchdowns. His sophomore season at Georgia, he led his team in all three of those categories as well.

Bowers is the first tight end selected in the first round by the Raiders since 1996 (Rickey Dudley). He's also the only two-time John Mackey winner in college football history.

Draft Tracker

Stay up-to-date with the Raiders draft picks.

VIEW NOW

TE Brock Bowers First Round (13th Pick Overall) Georgia
