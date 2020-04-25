Friday, Apr 24, 2020 09:21 PM

Bryan Edwards brings needed physicality to Raiders' receiving corps

Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Prior to the No. 81 overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders didn't have a lot of big-bodied, physical bruisers at the wide receiver position, but after they submitted the pick that changed quickly.

After selecting Lynn Bowden Jr. with the No. 80 overall pick, the Silver and Black chose Bryan Edwards out of South Carolina, and he brings a go-up-and-get-it mentality to the wide receiver group.

Following the Raiders decision, NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah compared Edwards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin, who had a remarkable season in 2019. That's some lofty praise out of the gate, especially as a third-round pick, and I will take that to the bank.

"He would've been in the second round in this draft if he had a chance to be healthy going through the [Combine] process," Jeremiah said during the broadcast. "He's somebody that's going to play the X receiver on the outside at the next level. You line him up, he wins with physicality at the line of scrimmage. You can see his ball skills in the game against Tennessee. He reminds me a lot of Chris Godwin when he was coming out of college. I think this kid has that kind of ability."

During his training, Edwards broke his foot, which impacted where he'd land in the draft. So, to hear Jeremiah, a well-respected analyst in the NFL community, say he had a second-round draft grade on Edwards speaks volumes.

ri-promo-070219

Overall, Jeremiah has been impressed with what General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden have been able to do at the position during the draft.

"When you look at what the [Las Vegas] Raiders have done, Henry Ruggs to be their Z receiver, someone who can really take the top off the defense," he continued. "Then you come back with Bowden who can be a wildcat-quarterback-gadget guy, use him in the slot, put him in the opposite slot from Hunter Renfrow, and now you've got Bryan Edwards to be that X receiver to compete with Tyrell Williams."

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Edwards isn't afraid to get physical with opposing defensive backs, in fact, he welcomes it. During his four years as a Gamecock, Edwards totaled 3,045 yards, 234 receptions, and 22 touchdowns. His 234 receptions are the most in South Carolina's history 48 consecutive games with a reception.

It's no secret, NFL analysts and college football spectators value the SEC above other conferences — even though the PAC-12 is the conference of champions, but I digress — which is why it's noteworthy to point out that Edwards physicality was met by some of the meanest cornerbacks in all of college football.

Competition brings out the best in people and with 10 wide receivers on the active roster now, Mayock and Gruden want to see who rises to the occasion. The Raiders had a revolving door at the position last year and they clearly want to make sure that doesn't happen again. Also, Carr will have plenty of weapons to throw to in 2020.

Draft Pick: WR Bryan Edwards

With the 81st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
1 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
2 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
3 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
4 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
5 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Mic Smith/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
6 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

John Bazemore/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
7 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

John Bazemore/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
8 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
9 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Richard Shiro/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
10 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
11 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
12 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
13 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards Third Round (81st overall) South Carolina
14 / 14

WR Bryan Edwards

Third Round (81st overall)

South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Lynn Bowden Jr. on his NFL role models, Derek Carr and which number he'll wear
news

Lynn Bowden Jr. on his NFL role models, Derek Carr and which number he'll wear

The former Kentucky Wildcat participated in a Bleacher Report fan AMA.
Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins
news

Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins

He's far from the first fastest man in football to join the Silver and Black.
Draft Grades: Analysts weigh in on the Raiders' 2020 Class
news

Draft Grades: Analysts weigh in on the Raiders' 2020 Class

It's been 48 hours since the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft and the results from the eventful weekend have been marinating in the minds of analysts and fans.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock addresses the media at a press conference at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind.
news

Resumen del Draft 2020

Mayock hace recuento del NFL Draft 2020 y las expectativas a futuro.
Raiders Selecciona al Esquinero Amik Robertson
news

Raiders Selecciona al Esquinero Amik Robertson

Con el turno 139 en general del NFL Draft 2020, los Raiders reforzaron la defensiva secundaria.
Raiders Seleccionan al Guardia John Simpson
news

Raiders Seleccionan al Guardia John Simpson

Con el turno 109 en general del NFL Draft 2020, los Raiders reforzaron la línea ofensiva.
Best Bytes: Mayock's conference call with the local media
news

Best Bytes: Mayock's conference call with the local media

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock broke down the 2020 NFL Draft Class with reporters following the end of the draft.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock addresses the media at a press conference at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind.
news

Closing Remarks: Mayock recaps 2020 Draft Class and expectations going forward

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the draft with seven picks and finished with seven new additions to the Silver and Black.
NFL analysts rave over the Raiders' fourth-round steal, Amik Robertson
news

NFL analysts rave over the Raiders' fourth-round steal, Amik Robertson

Following the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 139 overall pick, NFL analysts couldn't offer enough praise for the newest member of the team.
Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Raiders selected Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson with the 139th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson (74) stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 38-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
news

Raiders add more offensive line depth with the addition of John Simpson

We're back in the saddle again for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time adding a crucial position.
Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Clemson guard John Simpson with the 109th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising