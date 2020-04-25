Bryan Edwards brings needed physicality to Raiders' receiving corps

Overall, Jeremiah has been impressed with what General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden have been able to do at the position during the draft.

"When you look at what the [Las Vegas] Raiders have done, Henry Ruggs to be their Z receiver, someone who can really take the top off the defense," he continued. "Then you come back with Bowden who can be a wildcat-quarterback-gadget guy, use him in the slot, put him in the opposite slot from Hunter Renfrow, and now you've got Bryan Edwards to be that X receiver to compete with Tyrell Williams."

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Edwards isn't afraid to get physical with opposing defensive backs, in fact, he welcomes it. During his four years as a Gamecock, Edwards totaled 3,045 yards, 234 receptions, and 22 touchdowns. His 234 receptions are the most in South Carolina's history 48 consecutive games with a reception.

It's no secret, NFL analysts and college football spectators value the SEC above other conferences — even though the PAC-12 is the conference of champions, but I digress — which is why it's noteworthy to point out that Edwards physicality was met by some of the meanest cornerbacks in all of college football.