Bryan Edwards, Henry Ruggs III confident they can be a new dynamic duo out wide

This will be the first time since 2009 that the Raiders have started two rookie receivers in a season opener.

"We feel really good about both of those players," said OC Greg Olson. "The game hasn't been too big for them, credit to their college coaches and the college programs they came from. They've played in front of big crowds, and they're not going to be playing in front of a big crowd this season, but I think their coaches prepared them pretty well in college for the next level, and we're fortunate that way. We haven't had to hold back at all with those two guys."

Despite Ruggs admitting to being a bit "anxious" and "emotional" to play in his first NFL game on Sunday, he has no intention of letting the pressure get to him.