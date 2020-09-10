Bryan Edwards, Henry Ruggs III confident they can be a new dynamic duo out wide

Sep 10, 2020
Levi Edwards

It was almost a year ago Thursday when Henry Ruggs IlI and his Alabama Crimson tide went to battle with Bryan Edwards and SEC foe South Carolina.

For Ruggs, it was the type of stellar game he had become accustomed to having — 122 receiving yards on six receptions, including a killer 81-yard touchdown catch on a slant route.

Now teammates, Edwards says he still watches Ruggs make those same plays everyday in practice.

"On the field, he is who I thought he was," Edwards said. "I remember when (Alabama) came to Carolina, I saw him take little slants routes for 60, 70 yards, and he's still doing stuff like that today."

For the Gamecocks, Edwards also had a strong performance, leading his team with a team-high nine receptions for 79 yards. Alabama went on to defeat the Gamecocks 47-23, and now, damn near a year to the date of that game, Edwards and Ruggs will line up as rookie wideouts together for the Silver and Black.

This will be the first time since 2009 that the Raiders have started two rookie receivers in a season opener.

"We feel really good about both of those players," said OC Greg Olson. "The game hasn't been too big for them, credit to their college coaches and the college programs they came from. They've played in front of big crowds, and they're not going to be playing in front of a big crowd this season, but I think their coaches prepared them pretty well in college for the next level, and we're fortunate that way. We haven't had to hold back at all with those two guys."

Despite Ruggs admitting to being a bit "anxious" and "emotional" to play in his first NFL game on Sunday, he has no intention of letting the pressure get to him.

"You never let any moment get too big," Ruggs said. "This is still football regardless, so whether you make a play or make a mistake, you still have to move on and play the next play."

After years of being competitors in the SEC, a conference that has produced six of the last 10 college football national champions, Ruggs and Edwards believe they can become a great receiver tandem on any given Sunday moving forward.

"I feel that we can accomplish a lot," Edwards added. "We work off each other very well. He's a speed guy; I'm more of an in-between guy, a big-body guy. I feel like we can feed off each other and be two valuable assets to the team."

"We're both incredibly confident," Ruggs said. "We talked, and we know that's a big role as starters as first-year players, but at the end of the day it's football. We came here to play football, and we both played in the SEC. (We're) just coming in to compete and play the game.

"We know how to play and it will speak for itself."

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.10.20

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Emanuel (52) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) receives a custom Vegas Golden Knights jersey during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) receives a custom Vegas Golden Knights jersey during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) receives a custom Vegas Golden Knights jersey during practice.
