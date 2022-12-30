Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 17 vs. 49ers

The NFL's leading rusher will face a dominant defense spearheaded by a few disruptive defenders on the second level. Greenlaw and his partner (Fred Warner) excel at controlling the tackle-to-tackle box, but each also possess the speed and quickness to run down runners attempting to turn the corner on perimeter runs. With the 49ers intent on forcing the Raiders' new quarterback to win as a passer, the battle between the NFL's top rusher and the dynamic duo will be "must-see TV" this weekend.