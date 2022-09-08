Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers

As a Vic Fangio disciple, Staley wants to test the discipline and patience of the quarterback with a variety of two-high coverages designed to take away the deep ball. While the tactics might make the defense susceptible to the run due to the "light" box, the scheme works when the front seven plays with great effort and technique. The Chargers struggled to transition to the scheme a season ago. The defense lacked the personnel along the frontline to effectively "two-gap" at the line of scrimmage. With a new crew of defenders acquired in free agency (SEE: Sebastian Joseph-Day and Kyle Van Noy) and via trade (Khalil Mack), the Chargers will look to employ a "bend but don't break" scheme that enables them to eliminate big plays while not surrender significant yardage on the ground.