Versus: Who will have the edge (rush) between the Raiders and Chargers?

Maxx Crosby & Chandler Jones vs. Joey Bosa & Khalil Mack

Between the likes of Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, the ensemble has a combined 267 career sacks.

The battle between these edge rushing duos is perhaps the biggest matchup to look out for in this game. Crosby has been a thorn in Justin Herbert's side the past two seasons, delivering an AFC Defensive Player of the Week performance the last time the two met. Now Crosby has generational edge rusher Chandler Jones beside him, who has seven seasons with double-digit sacks in his career.

Things won't be easier for Derek Carr on the other side of the ball though. He'll face longtime rival Joey Bosa, who's sacked him eight times in his career. Bosa teams up with Carr's former teammate, Khalil Mack. This will be the second straight season Mack faces the Raiders, with eight total tackles and a sack in the Bears' 20-9 victory over the Silver and Black in 2021.