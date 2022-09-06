Game Preview: Raiders gearing up for season opener in Los Angeles

What to watch for

After a nail-biting 2021 season finale that saw the Raiders fight their way into the playoffs, the two teams are back to duke it out in Week 1 – but this time, their rosters look a little different. The Chargers have stacked up their defense by adding cornerback J.C. Jackson and linebacker Kyle Van Noy, trading for a familiar face to the Silver and Black in Khalil Mack and also locking down safety Derwin James with a four-year contract extension. Third-year QB Justin Herbert is back with a plethora of weapons that'll challenge the Raiders defense in receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, as well as running back Austin Ekeler.

Derek Carr enters his ninth season in the Silver and Black, this time joined by his college teammate Davante Adams while still having top receiving threats Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller in the mix. No. 4 will look to build upon last year's success where he reached a career high in single-season passing yards with 4,804 (also a franchise high) and was the only QB in the league to rank in the top five in both passing yards and completion percentage (68.4).