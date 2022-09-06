Power Rankings: Where did the Raiders land ahead of Week 1?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from media outlets ahead of the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Chargers.
Current ranking: 11
Previous ranking: 11
Analysis: "The arrival of Davante Adams completely changes how defenses must prepare for the Raiders, and all that attention on an elite wide receiver should lead to plenty of single coverage, chunk gains and end-zone visits for Waller, who managed only one touchdown reception after Week 1 a season ago."
Current ranking: 13
Previous ranking: --
Analysis: "[T]he remade defense, under new coordinator Patrick Graham, has to show up and keep games manageable. Edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones will feast so long as the retooled secondary -- with new cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett -- can cover."
Current ranking: 13
Previous ranking: 17
Analysis: "They have playmakers on offense, but the line is a question and the defense has some as well."
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: --
Analysis: "With Tyreek Hill out of Kansas City, Adams and Darren Waller probably form the most dangerous wide receiver-tight end combo in the league, with apologies to the Deebo Samuel-George Kittle and Brown-Goedert combinations."
Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: --
Analysis: "Las Vegas very well could be the league's most improved team but still miss the playoffs while competing in a loaded AFC West."
View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.