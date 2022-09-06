Power Rankings: Where did the Raiders land ahead of Week 1?

Sep 06, 2022 at 10:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings from media outlets ahead of the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Chargers.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 11

Analysis: "The arrival of Davante Adams completely changes how defenses must prepare for the Raiders, and all that attention on an elite wide receiver should lead to plenty of single coverage, chunk gains and end-zone visits for Waller, who managed only one touchdown reception after Week 1 a season ago."

Related Links

ESPN

Current ranking: 13

Previous ranking: --

Analysis: "[T]he remade defense, under new coordinator Patrick Graham, has to show up and keep games manageable. Edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones will feast so long as the retooled secondary -- with new cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett -- can cover."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 13

Previous ranking: 17

Analysis: "They have playmakers on offense, but the line is a question and the defense has some as well."

The Athletic

Current ranking: 17

Previous ranking: --

Analysis: "With Tyreek Hill out of Kansas City, Adams and Darren Waller probably form the most dangerous wide receiver-tight end combo in the league, with apologies to the Deebo Samuel-George Kittle and Brown-Goedert combinations."

The Ringer

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: --

Analysis: "Las Vegas very well could be the league's most improved team but still miss the playoffs while competing in a loaded AFC West."

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.1.22

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand at the end of the regular season?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 35-32 win over the Chargers.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their big win in Indianapolis?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 23-20 win over the Colts.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand with playoffs on the horizon?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 17-13 win over the Broncos.

news

Power Rankings: How the Raiders stack up after defeating the Cowboys

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 36-33 win over Dallas.

news

Power Rankings: Raiders sit at No. 1 in AFC West, but where do the experts rank them in the league?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 33-22 win over the Eagles.

news

Power Rankings: Raiders rise after big road win over Denver

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Broncos.

news

Power Rankings: Where did the 3-1 Raiders land after loss to Chargers?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following Week 4.

news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after three straight wins

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 3 win.

news

Power Rankings: Raiders soar up the rankings after impressive Week 2 win over Steelers

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 2 win.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their electrifying season-opener win?

The Silver and Black held on for a 33-27 win Monday night over the Baltimore Ravens, bringing them to 1-0 on the season.

news

Power Rankings: Raiders prove they can hang with the best, but suffer a tough loss

The Las Vegas Raiders controlled most of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but eventually fell on a game-winning drive by Patrick Mahomes.

Advertising