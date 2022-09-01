'The competition doesn't end' for Raiders after trimming roster

"[I]t's really not about how you got here, it's about what you do when you get here," said McDaniels. "Those guys - you've seen them - they've been out there every day first of all, they're durable; they've performed when they've had their opportunities; they've improved; they work really hard and it's important to them. We've got a lot of players that were vying for a lot of spots obviously, and those four guys came here and really just put their head down and continued to get better and make progress."

The active roster and practice squad now turns their attention to the Los Angeles Chargers, who they face Week 1 in SoFi Stadium. Even with Training Camp wrapped up, McDaniels is firm on letting it be known that no one's job is safe. Everyone will have to keep earning a spot throughout the season as evaluation and decisions continue.