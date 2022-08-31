53 facts about the Raiders' initial 2022 roster

From family ties to college records to what they've done in the Silver and Black, here's one fact about each player on the initial 53-man roster.
RB Ameer Abdullah
The running back showed out in his rookie year (2015) on special teams in Detroit, returning 37 kickoffs for 1,077 yards (29.1 yards per return) and earning the Mel Farr Rookie of the Year Award from his teammates.
S Johnathan Abram
In 2021, started all 14 games he appeared in, setting a career high with 114 tackles (63 solo) and adding one INT, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.
WR Davante Adams
The five-time Pro Bowler is the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs.
CB Anthony Averett
Along with playing football in high school, Averett was a track star, which showed years later when he was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in 2018. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, which ranked sixth among defensive backs.
T Jackson Barton
Barton played at Utah with his brother, Cody, who is currently a linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks.
DT Andrew Billings
In 2016 while playing at Baylor, Billings was dubbed "College Football's Strongest Player" by NFL.com.
RB Brandon Bolden
His grandfather, Frank Pitts, played wide receiver for the Raiders in the 1974 season, after six years in Kansas City and three in Cleveland.
DE Tashawn Bower
Bower notched his first career sack in the second-ever NFL game he played – on Jared Goff in 2017.
RB Brittain Brown
His unique name comes from his parents and their love of travel. Pronounced like the country of Britain, Brown's father chose to add an extra "t" to make the first name stand out.
LB Jayon Brown
In 2018, he was one of only six linebackers in the NFL with at least six sacks, one INT, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
LB Darien Butler
He has familiarity with a member of the Raiders coaching staff already as linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was Butler's defensive coordinator at ASU.
DT Matthew Butler
The lineman was selected to the SEC Academic Honor Roll and CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams multiple times over the course of his college career at Tennessee.
K Daniel Carlson
Carlson had a standout 2021 season, ranking first in the NFL in total field goals made (40) and total points scored (150). He was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Weeks 2, 12, 17 and 18, becoming the first ever kicker to win the award four times in a single season.
QB Derek Carr
Carr, a three-time Pro Bowler, is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (31,700), passing touchdowns (193), games with multiple touchdown passes (59), games with a passer rating of at least 100 points (44), 300-yard passing games (31) and game-winning drives (30).
P AJ Cole
Cole set rookie club records in punting average (46.0), net average (39.4) and punts downed inside the 20-yard line (33) in 2019.
G Lester Cotton Sr.
After three seasons on the practice squad and lots of offseason work, Cotton has earned a spot on the initial active roster for the first time.
DE Maxx Crosby
Crosby ranks tied for fourth in franchise history for most sacks (25) by a player through his first three seasons.
LB Divine Deablo
Deablo was one of three Raiders rookies who played in all 17 games of the 2021 season, finishing with 39 tackles (24 solo) and one pass defensed.
OL Jermaine Eluemunor
Eluemunor was born and raised in London, England, where he played soccer and rugby before moving to America at age 14.
DL Neil Farrell Jr.
As a native of Mobile, Alabama, Farrell couldn't pass up the Senior Bowl when he was invited to the 2022 edition of the annual game, where he earned a Best Defensive Lineman award on the American team.
DE Clelin Ferrell
In 2019, he became tied for eighth among rookies in Raiders history with 4.5 sacks during his rookie campaign.
DT Johnathan Hankins
Since joining the Silver and Black in 2018, has played in 61 games with 60 starts, totaling 172 tackles (91), 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and three fumble recoveries.
S Duron Harmon
Over his 10-year career, Harmon has been active in community service and social justice initiatives, working with the Players Coalition, a group of NFL players who advocate solutions for mass incarceration and police brutality.
CB Nate Hobbs
After a rookie season recording 71 tackles, one sack, one INT, three passes defensed and one forced fumble, Hobbs was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team in 2021.
WR Mack Hollins
The receiver joined the UNC football team as a walk-on in 2013 and finished his collegiate career as one of the top receivers in the school's history, setting a career record for yards per reception (20.6 avg).
TE Jesper Horsted
Horsted came to the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton, where he finished his career as the program's all-time leader with 196 receptions and 28 receiving TDs.
RB Josh Jacobs
Jacobs is just the third player in franchise history to record multiple seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards.
C Andre James
Alongside Kolton Miller, James played every offensive snap (1,140) during the 2021 season.
FB Jakob Johnson
Johnson was born and raised in Germany, working his way to the NFL through the league's International Pathway Program, where he switched positions from tight end to fullback.
WR Tyron Johnson
Johnson's first ever catch in the NFL was a touchdown – a 53-yard pass from Chargers' Justin Herbert in 2020.
DE Chandler Jones
Jones leads the NFL in sacks (107.5) and forced fumbles (33) since entering the league in 2012.
DE Malcolm Koonce
In his first two games as a Raider, Koonce recorded back-to-back sacks, including one on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
LB Luke Masterson
Started 31 games over his college career at three different positions (linebacker, safety and rover).
T Kolton Miller
During his rookie campaign in 2018, he became one of only 16 Raiders rookies to start every contest since the AFL-NFL merger.
S Tre'von Moehrig
Moehrig's successful 2021 rookie year saw him named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team after starting all 17 games and recording 52 tackles (33 solo), one INT and six passes defensed.
TE Foster Moreau
In 2021, Moreau set career highs with 30 receptions for 373 yards and adding three TDs in 17 games with 11 starts.
T Thayer Munford Jr.
In his time as a Buckeye, Munford helped Ohio State's offense to multiple Top 5 national rankings, including No. 1 in total offense and scoring offense in 2021.
DT Bilal Nichols
Nichols shares an alma mater with legendary Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon – both were Blue Hens at the University of Delaware.
G Dylan Parham
Parham didn't allow a sack over 545 pass-protection snaps in the 2021 season, and is the third Memphis offensive lineman to be drafted since 1994.
LB Denzel Perryman
In his first season as a Raider, Perryman earned his first Pro Bowl selection after recording a career-high 154 tackles – sixth-most in the NFL and most by a Raiders player since 2000.
S Isaiah Pola-Mao
Football runs in Pola-Mao's family as his uncle is Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, his great-uncle is Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and his father Tracey and brother Matthew both played college football.
WR Hunter Renfrow
In 2021, became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season, with his 103 catches ranking second-most by a Raiders wide receiver.
CB Amik Robertson
Robertson was recognized as an All-American, first-team Conference-USA and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.
LS Trent Sieg
Sieg played at two positions in high school: tight end and linebacker, registering 29 receptions for 510 yards and four TDs as well as 67 tackles and 10 sacks as a senior.
G John Simpson
He started all 17 games for the first time in his career in 2021, helping the Silver and Black rank 11th in the NFL with 363.8 yards per game.
QB Jarrett Stidham
Stidham started every 2022 preseason game for the Raiders, accumulating 316 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
S Roderic Teamer
Teamer enters his second season with the Silver and Black after playing in 10 games with two starts in 2021, including the postseason contest at Cincinnati.
WR DJ Turner
Turner signed with the Silver and Black last year as a UDFA, and after spending a year on the practice squad, earned a spot on the initial active roster following a standout preseason.
DT Kendal Vickers
Vickers made the most of his first NFL action with the Raiders in 2020, appearing in 15 games with two starts and finishing with 10 tackles (six) and two sacks.
TE Darren Waller
In 2020, Waller earned his first Pro Bowl selection after putting together the finest season by a tight end in franchise history, setting career highs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,196) and receiving TDs (nine).
CB Sam Webb
Webb was one of two Division-II players who participated in the 2022 NFL Combine, after appearing in 44 games and recording 109 tackles, seven interceptions – including a 99-yard pick-six his freshman year – at Missouri Western State.
RB Zamir White
Nicknamed Zeus, White lived up to the moniker at Georgia over his three seasons with the team, totaling 2,043 rushing yards on 382 attempts with 25 touchdowns.
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Rock Ya-Sin, who has compiled 138 total tackles and 20 pass deflections in his career, didn't step on a football field until his senior season of high school. Before that, he was a state champion wrestler.
View photos of the Silver and Black's 53-man roster as it currently stands (Last updated Tuesday, August 30)