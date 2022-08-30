Breaking down the Raiders' initial 2022 roster by position

Aug 30, 2022 at 03:55 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders made their final cuts for the 53-man roster limit ahead of the league's 1 p.m. deadline. It's important to emphasize initial here, as teams continue to evaluate their players week-to-week. It's likely the Raiders could make more moves before Week 1 rolls around.

With that said, let's take a look at who makes up each position group on the Silver and Black's initial 2022 roster (players in alphabetical order).

Quarterbacks (2)

Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham

Running backs/fullback (6)

Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Brittain Brown, Josh Jacobs, Jakob Johnson, Zamir White

Wide receivers (5)

Davante Adams, Mack Hollins, Tyron Johnson, Hunter Renfrow, DJ Turner

Tight ends (3)

Jesper Horsted, Foster Moreau, Darren Waller

Offensive linemen (8)

Jackson Barton, Lester Cotton Sr., Jermaine Eluemunor, Andre James, Kolton Miller, Thayer Munford Jr., Dylan Parham, John Simpson

Defensive linemen (11)

Andrew Billings, Tashawn Bower, Matthew Butler, Maxx Crosby, Neil Farrell Jr. , Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Hankins, Chandler Jones, Malcolm Koonce, Bilal Nichols, Kendal Vickers

Linebackers (5)

Jayon Brown, Darien Butler, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Denzel Perryman

Safeties (5)

Johnathan Abram , Duron Harmon, Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Roderic Teamer

Cornerbacks (5)

Anthony Averett, Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Rock Ya-Sin

Specialists (3)

Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Trent Sieg

