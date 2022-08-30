Breaking down the Raiders' initial 2022 roster by position

The Raiders made their final cuts for the 53-man roster limit ahead of the league's 1 p.m. deadline. It's important to emphasize initial here, as teams continue to evaluate their players week-to-week. It's likely the Raiders could make more moves before Week 1 rolls around.
With that said, let's take a look at who makes up each position group on the Silver and Black's initial 2022 roster (players in alphabetical order).
Quarterbacks (2)
Running backs/fullback (6)
Wide receivers (5)
Tight ends (3)
Offensive linemen (8)
Defensive linemen (11)
Linebackers (5)
Safeties (5)
Cornerbacks (5)
Specialists (3)