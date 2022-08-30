How the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders roster was built

One of the biggest offseason trades around the league was undoubtedly for top wide receiver Davante Adams, in exchange for the Raiders' first and second-round picks in the 2022 Draft. Ziegler and his staff pulled off two other trades this past offseason, acquiring Jarrett Stidham from the Patriots – who started every game for the Raiders in the preseason – and Rock Ya-Sin from the Colts, poised to continue his growth in the secondary.