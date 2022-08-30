How the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders roster was built

Aug 30, 2022 at 04:05 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders moves on Tuesday brought the roster to the 53-man active limit. The transactions and decisions of the initial roster give insight to what General Manager Dave Ziegler, Head Coach Josh McDaniels and their entire staff were evaluating throughout Training Camp.

Of course, this is just an initial roster, with changes to be expected as its an ever-changing part of any team.

The roster features a mix of veterans, young draft picks and a few surprises. Let's take a look at how this Raiders roster was compiled.

Drafted by the Raiders (20)

PlayerPositionYear
Johnathan AbramS2019, first round
Brittain BrownRB2022, seventh round
Matthew ButlerDT2022, fifth round
Derek CarrQB2014, second round
Maxx CrosbyDE2019, fourth round
Divine DeabloLB2021, third round
Neil Farrell Jr.DL2022, fourth round
Clelin FerrellDE2019, first round
Nate HobbsCB2021, fifth round
Josh JacobsRB2019, first round
Malcolm KoonceDE2021, third round
Kolton MillerT2018, first round
Tre'von MoehrigS2021, second round
Foster MoreauTE2019, fourth round
Thayer Munford Jr.T2022, seventh round
Dylan ParhamG2022, third round
Hunter RenfrowWR2019, fifth round
Amik RobertsonCB2020, fourth round
John SimpsonG2020, fourth round
Zamir WhiteRB2022, fourth round

All of the Silver and Black's 2022 draft picks earned a spot on the initial roster after a preseason where the Raiders went undefeated. Each of the draft picks contributed to the wins and got a chance to showcase why they were selected, especially Zamir White and Brittain Brown, who together accumulated a total 242 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Derek Carr, going into his ninth season as a Raider, remains the team's longest tenured draft pick.

Acquired through trade (4)

PlayerPositionYear
Davante AdamsWR2022
Denzel PerrymanLB2021
Jarrett StidhamQB2022
Rock Ya-SinCB2022

One of the biggest offseason trades around the league was undoubtedly for top wide receiver Davante Adams, in exchange for the Raiders' first and second-round picks in the 2022 Draft. Ziegler and his staff pulled off two other trades this past offseason, acquiring Jarrett Stidham from the Patriots – who started every game for the Raiders in the preseason – and Rock Ya-Sin from the Colts, poised to continue his growth in the secondary.

Acquired through free agency (21)

PlayerPositionYear
Ameer AbdullahRB2022
Anthony AverettCB2022
Jackson BartonT2021
Andrew BillingsDT2022
Brandon BoldenRB2022
Tashawn BowerDE2022
Jayon BrownLB2022
Daniel CarlsonK2018
Jermaine EluemunorOL2021
Johnathan HankinsDT2018
Duron HarmonS2022
Mack HollinsWR2022
Jesper HorstedTE2022
Jakob JohnsonFB2022
Tyron JohnsonWR2021*
Chandler JonesDE2022
Bilal NicholsDT2022
Trent SiegLS2018
Roderic TeamerS2021
Kendal VickersDT2020
Darren WallerTE2018

*signed to practice squad in 2021

The Raiders picked up multiple big names once the free agency period opened up this offseason, including four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones. A total of 12 of the free agency signings ended up making the initial roster. The 2022 additions were a combination of players on both sides of the ball – a common denominator in some of the acquisitions being that they have experience previously playing for the New England Patriots and McDaniels.

Signed as undrafted free agents (8)

PlayerPositionYear
Darien ButlerLB2022
AJ ColeP2019
Lester Cotton Sr.G2019
Andre JamesC2019
Luke MastersonLB2022
Isaiah Pola-MaoS2022
DJ TurnerWR2021
Sam WebbCB2022

2019 was the last time that a rookie undrafted free agent has made the Silver and Black's initial roster – and this year, there's four of them (Darien Butler, Luke Masterson, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Sam Webb). All four defensive players showed flashes of their potential in the preseason, as both Butler and Masterson paced the team in tackles (21 and 19, respectively).

DJ Turner signed with the Silver and Black last year as a UDFA, and after spending a year on the practice squad, earned a spot on the initial active roster following a preseason where he compiled 93 receiving yards and one touchdown on six receptions (15.5 yards per reception average).

