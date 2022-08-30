How the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders roster was built

The Raiders moves on Tuesday brought the roster to the 53-man active limit. The transactions and decisions of the initial roster give insight to what General Manager Dave Ziegler, Head Coach Josh McDaniels and their entire staff were evaluating throughout Training Camp.
Of course, this is just an initial roster, with changes to be expected as its an ever-changing part of any team.
The roster features a mix of veterans, young draft picks and a few surprises. Let's take a look at how this Raiders roster was compiled.
Drafted by the Raiders (20)
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|2019, first round
|Brittain Brown
|RB
|2022, seventh round
|Matthew Butler
|DT
|2022, fifth round
|Derek Carr
|QB
|2014, second round
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|2019, fourth round
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|2021, third round
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|DL
|2022, fourth round
|Clelin Ferrell
|DE
|2019, first round
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|2021, fifth round
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|2019, first round
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|2021, third round
|Kolton Miller
|T
|2018, first round
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|2021, second round
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|2019, fourth round
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|T
|2022, seventh round
|Dylan Parham
|G
|2022, third round
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|2019, fifth round
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|2020, fourth round
|John Simpson
|G
|2020, fourth round
|Zamir White
|RB
|2022, fourth round
All of the Silver and Black's 2022 draft picks earned a spot on the initial roster after a preseason where the Raiders went undefeated. Each of the draft picks contributed to the wins and got a chance to showcase why they were selected, especially Zamir White and Brittain Brown, who together accumulated a total 242 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Derek Carr, going into his ninth season as a Raider, remains the team's longest tenured draft pick.
Acquired through trade (4)
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Davante Adams
|WR
|2022
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|2021
|Jarrett Stidham
|QB
|2022
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|2022
One of the biggest offseason trades around the league was undoubtedly for top wide receiver Davante Adams, in exchange for the Raiders' first and second-round picks in the 2022 Draft. Ziegler and his staff pulled off two other trades this past offseason, acquiring Jarrett Stidham from the Patriots – who started every game for the Raiders in the preseason – and Rock Ya-Sin from the Colts, poised to continue his growth in the secondary.
Acquired through free agency (21)
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|2022
|Anthony Averett
|CB
|2022
|Jackson Barton
|T
|2021
|Andrew Billings
|DT
|2022
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|2022
|Tashawn Bower
|DE
|2022
|Jayon Brown
|LB
|2022
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|2018
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|OL
|2021
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|2018
|Duron Harmon
|S
|2022
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|2022
|Jesper Horsted
|TE
|2022
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|2022
|Tyron Johnson
|WR
|2021*
|Chandler Jones
|DE
|2022
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|2022
|Trent Sieg
|LS
|2018
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|2021
|Kendal Vickers
|DT
|2020
|Darren Waller
|TE
|2018
*signed to practice squad in 2021
The Raiders picked up multiple big names once the free agency period opened up this offseason, including four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones. A total of 12 of the free agency signings ended up making the initial roster. The 2022 additions were a combination of players on both sides of the ball – a common denominator in some of the acquisitions being that they have experience previously playing for the New England Patriots and McDaniels.
Signed as undrafted free agents (8)
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Darien Butler
|LB
|2022
|AJ Cole
|P
|2019
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|G
|2019
|Andre James
|C
|2019
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|2022
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|S
|2022
|DJ Turner
|WR
|2021
|Sam Webb
|CB
|2022
2019 was the last time that a rookie undrafted free agent has made the Silver and Black's initial roster – and this year, there's four of them (Darien Butler, Luke Masterson, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Sam Webb). All four defensive players showed flashes of their potential in the preseason, as both Butler and Masterson paced the team in tackles (21 and 19, respectively).
DJ Turner signed with the Silver and Black last year as a UDFA, and after spending a year on the practice squad, earned a spot on the initial active roster following a preseason where he compiled 93 receiving yards and one touchdown on six receptions (15.5 yards per reception average).