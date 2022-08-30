Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season

Aug 30, 2022 at 03:50 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit on their active roster.

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Table inside Article
PlayerPosition
Alex BarsG
Curtis BoltonLB
Isiah "Ike" BrownCB
Bryce CosbyCB
Qwynnterrio ColeS
Cole FotheringhamTE
Chase GarbersQB
Alex LeatherwoodG/T
Jordan MeredithG
Bamidele OlaseniT
Dillon StonerWR
Myron Tagovailoa-AmosaDE
Zach VanValkenburgDE
Austin WalterRB
Isaiah ZuberWR

RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Table inside Article
PlayerPosition
Keelan ColeWR
Hroniss GrasuC
Matthias FarleyS
Darius PhillipsCB
Kyle PekoDT

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:

Table inside Article
PlayerPosition
Jacob HollisterTE

Additionally, the Raiders have traded CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional 2023 draft pick.

Advertising