Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit on their active roster.
WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|Alex Bars
|G
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Isiah "Ike" Brown
|CB
|Bryce Cosby
|CB
|Qwynnterrio Cole
|S
|Cole Fotheringham
|TE
|Chase Garbers
|QB
|Alex Leatherwood
|G/T
|Jordan Meredith
|G
|Bamidele Olaseni
|T
|Dillon Stoner
|WR
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|DE
|Zach VanValkenburg
|DE
|Austin Walter
|RB
|Isaiah Zuber
|WR
RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|Hroniss Grasu
|C
|Matthias Farley
|S
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Kyle Peko
|DT
PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:
|Player
|Position
|Jacob Hollister
|TE
Additionally, the Raiders have traded CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional 2023 draft pick.