Nate Hobbs' quiet determination continues to grow his game heading into second season

Sep 01, 2022 at 03:45 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

With experience has come confidence for Nate Hobbs going into his second NFL season.

Hobbs had a standout rookie season that was a pleasant surprise for many, but not necessarily himself. Despite being a fifth-round pick out of Illinois, Hobbs held himself to high standards that resulted in earning a spot at starting nickel cornerback. The quiet confidence he carried within himself is what got him through his rookie season, and has continued to help him get better.

"I don't think if you don't believe in yourself, you can't play at this level," Hobbs said Wednesday. "I think it's got to be predetermined before you step on that field that you've got to believe in yourself."

Related Links

The second-year player credited his teammates for helping him take strides in Training Camp – which included the other defensive backs in his room and the loaded receiver corps taking shape in the Raiders offense. A huge factor in the progression of Hobbs has been the arrival of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. Many times in practice, Hobbs stepped up to test his skills against Adams, which has ultimately helped both players in the process.

"He's, if not the best, one of the best players – not even just receivers, players in this league," Hobbs said of Adams. "If you want to play at a high level and that's my opponent I get to matchup with, why not get those reps?

"I can't give thanks enough to him, DC [Derek Carr], whether it's Darren [Waller], Hunter [Renfrow], Tae [Davante Adams], T-Billy [Tyron Johnson] – every receiver. Our receiving corps is pretty good. ... They're amazing. They got my game more polished."

The competitive fuel that drives Hobbs has also been noticed by his coaches in his one-on-one drills. Jason Simmons, the Raiders defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator, sees a lot of potential in Hobbs' growth this upcoming season.

"He wants to compete. That's the one thing about Nate that nobody can ever question, his competitive spirit," Simmons said during camp.

"We see Nate as a football player," continued Simmons. "That's why you see Nate being moved around to utilize multiple positions. He's also an aggressive player. He's a competitive player. He wants to do more. He wants to learn; he is a true spark."

While Hobbs has seen success in the NFL, he still remains grounded, realizing he still has a ways to go to develop into the player he wants to become. His day-by-day approach to the game and daily experiences will only help his confidence rise as time rolls on.

"I don't think anybody has done anything by just being confident at it. You've got to get more experience and reps at it," he said. "I'm not going to say too much, but I'm definitely going to do my thing."

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.1.22

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Raiders announce additional practice squad transactions

The team signed DB J.R. Reed and OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad, and released T Bamidele Olaseni.

news

Raiders legend and Michigan alum Charles Woodson throws out first pitch at Detroit Tigers game

"Moments like this with my son I will never forget," the Hall of Famer wrote in a Twitter post.

news

Public invited to attend Raiderettes Studio Grand Opening

The free family friendly event will include tours of the 20,000 square foot facility, as well as performances by this year's edition of the Raiderettes.

news

John Madden profiled in first episode of new 'NFL Icons' season

The season premiere featuring the late coach is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

