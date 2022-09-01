Nate Hobbs' quiet determination continues to grow his game heading into second season

The competitive fuel that drives Hobbs has also been noticed by his coaches in his one-on-one drills. Jason Simmons, the Raiders defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator, sees a lot of potential in Hobbs' growth this upcoming season.

"He wants to compete. That's the one thing about Nate that nobody can ever question, his competitive spirit," Simmons said during camp.

"We see Nate as a football player," continued Simmons. "That's why you see Nate being moved around to utilize multiple positions. He's also an aggressive player. He's a competitive player. He wants to do more. He wants to learn; he is a true spark."

While Hobbs has seen success in the NFL, he still remains grounded, realizing he still has a ways to go to develop into the player he wants to become. His day-by-day approach to the game and daily experiences will only help his confidence rise as time rolls on.