Raiders release updated unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Chargers

Sep 06, 2022 at 03:10 PM
Raiders.com Staff
Ahead of the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Chargers, the team unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday.

It's important to remember the depth chart is unofficial and always changing. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Sept. 6).

Offense

Position
WRDavante AdamsMack HollinsTyron Johnson
LTKolton MillerJackson Barton
LGJohn SimpsonDylan Parham
CAndre James
RGLester Cotton Sr.
RTJermaine EluemunorThayer Munford
TEDarren WallerFoster MoreauJesper Horsted
WRHunter RenfrowDJ Turner
QBDerek CarrJarrett Stidham
RBJosh JacobsBrandon BoldenAmeer AbdullahZamir White
Brittain Brown
FBJakob Johnson

Defense

Position
DEChandler JonesClelin FerrellMalcolm Koonce
DTAndrew BillingsJohnathan HankinsNeil Farrell Jr.
DTBilal NicholsKendal VickersMatthew Butler
DEMaxx CrosbyTashawn Bower
OLBDivine Deablo
MLBDenzel PerrymanDarien Butler
OLBJayon BrownLuke Masterson
CBNate HobbsAmik RobertsonSam Webb
CBRock Ya-SinAnthony Averett
FSTre'von MoehrigDuron HarmonIsaiah Pola-Mao
SSJohnathan AbramRoderic Teamer

Specialists

Position
PAJ Cole
KDaniel Carlson
HAJ Cole
LSTrent Sieg
KRAmeer AbdullahTyron Johnson
PRHunter RenfrowDJ Turner

Practice Photos: Tuesday 9.6.22

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
1 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
2 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
3 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
4 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
5 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
6 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
7 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
8 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
9 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
10 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
11 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
12 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
13 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
14 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
15 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
16 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
17 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
18 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
19 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
20 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
21 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
22 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
23 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
24 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
25 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
26 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
27 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
28 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
29 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
30 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
31 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
32 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
33 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
34 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
35 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
36 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
37 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
38 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
39 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
40 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
41 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare PerformanceCenter.
42 / 42

