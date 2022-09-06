Raiders release updated unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Chargers

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Chargers, the team unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday.
It's important to remember the depth chart is unofficial and always changing. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Sept. 6).
Offense
|Position
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Mack Hollins
|Tyron Johnson
|LT
|Kolton Miller
|Jackson Barton
|LG
|John Simpson
|Dylan Parham
|C
|Andre James
|RG
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|RT
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Thayer Munford
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Foster Moreau
|Jesper Horsted
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|DJ Turner
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Jarrett Stidham
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Brandon Bolden
|Ameer Abdullah
|Zamir White
|Brittain Brown
|FB
|Jakob Johnson
Defense
|Position
|DE
|Chandler Jones
|Clelin Ferrell
|Malcolm Koonce
|DT
|Andrew Billings
|Johnathan Hankins
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|DT
|Bilal Nichols
|Kendal Vickers
|Matthew Butler
|DE
|Maxx Crosby
|Tashawn Bower
|OLB
|Divine Deablo
|MLB
|Denzel Perryman
|Darien Butler
|OLB
|Jayon Brown
|Luke Masterson
|CB
|Nate Hobbs
|Amik Robertson
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Rock Ya-Sin
|Anthony Averett
|FS
|Tre'von Moehrig
|Duron Harmon
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|SS
|Johnathan Abram
|Roderic Teamer
Specialists
|Position
|P
|AJ Cole
|K
|Daniel Carlson
|H
|AJ Cole
|LS
|Trent Sieg
|KR
|Ameer Abdullah
|Tyron Johnson
|PR
|Hunter Renfrow
|DJ Turner
