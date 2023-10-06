Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 5 vs. Packers

Jordan Love is expected to pick up where the previous future gold jacket quarterback left off. Though the team does not expect Love to become a four-time MVP, the Packers are getting better than anticipated performance and production from the fourth-year pro. Love has completed 56.1 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a fourth-quarterback comeback on his resume (SEE: Comeback win against the Saints) and has shown impressive poise in the clutch. If the game is tight with the ball in his hands, Love has shown that he can win it with his passing and playmaking ability.