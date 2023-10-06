Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 5 vs. Packers

Oct 06, 2023 at 04:04 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who's the Guy?

Quay Walker has quickly become the Packers' top defender as a sideline-to-sideline defender with superb instincts, awareness and playmaking skills. The second-year pro is the Packers' leading tackler (47), with several splash plays dotting his resume. Considering how Walker's tackles for loss (two), passes defensed (two) and interceptions (one) tilt the field in the Packers' favor, the ultra-athletic linebacker is the straw that stirs the drink for the defense.

Know His Name

Rashan Gary is a dynamic pass rusher with explosive first-step quickness and an array of maneuvers that enable him to turn speed into power off the edge. The fifth-year pro leads the Packers in sacks (3.5) and creates chaos on passing downs when he can attack quarterbacks from his sprinter's stance. Given his consistent disruption and steady production, the Raiders must always monitor Gary's whereabouts.

Don't Sleep On…

Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed have formed a solid 1-2 punch on the perimeter as the focal points of the passing game. The young playmakers are slick route runners with outstanding running skills in the open field. With the Packers featuring more "catch-and-run" concepts designed to get the ball into the hands of their designated playmakers on the move, Doubs and Reed have shown promise as featured players in a revamped passing game.

Under Pressure

Jordan Love is expected to pick up where the previous future gold jacket quarterback left off. Though the team does not expect Love to become a four-time MVP, the Packers are getting better than anticipated performance and production from the fourth-year pro. Love has completed 56.1 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a fourth-quarterback comeback on his resume (SEE: Comeback win against the Saints) and has shown impressive poise in the clutch. If the game is tight with the ball in his hands, Love has shown that he can win it with his passing and playmaking ability.

Matchup to Watch

Luke Musgrave vs. Tre'von Moehrig

The Packers' ball-control passing game is built around a collection of "catch-and-run" specialists with soft hands and outstanding running skills. Musgrave makes the offense go as an athletic pass catcher with a knack for getting open between the hashes. As the designated "chain mover" for a Packers offense that loves to work the middle of the field, the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder demands extra attention on critical downs.

Offensive Strategy

Matt LaFleur has tweaked the Packers offense in the post-Aaron Rodgers' era to feature a more balanced approach to protect a young, inexperienced quarterback. Though the offense has not fully clicked under Jordan Love's direction, the mix of run and pass forces opponents to defend every blade of grass with a young passer who is willing to attack horizontally and vertically with pinpoint throws.

Defensive Strategy

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry wants to force opponents to drive the length of the field against the Bears on a mix of 10-plus runs and throws. The scheme is playing on the odds that a negative play or turnover will disrupt the series before the ball reaches the end zone. Although the conservative approach damages Barry's reputation as a strategist, the "bend but don't break" philosophy is effective against undisciplined teams prone to self-inflicted miscues in critical moments.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Packers

As the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, take a look back at their past matchups through the years.

Oakland Raiders fullback Pete Banaszak (40) rushes during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, September 24, 1972, in Green Bay, Wis.
1 / 32

Oakland Raiders fullback Pete Banaszak (40) rushes during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, September 24, 1972, in Green Bay, Wis.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) runs into the end zone after making an 88-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1976, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) runs into the end zone after making an 88-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1976, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1976, in Oakland, Calif.
3 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1976, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders fullback Pete Banaszak (40) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1976, in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 32

Oakland Raiders fullback Pete Banaszak (40) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1976, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Morris Bradshaw (81) goes to make a catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, September 17, 1978, in Green Bay, Wis.
5 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Morris Bradshaw (81) goes to make a catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, September 17, 1978, in Green Bay, Wis.

Oakland Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 9, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
6 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 9, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Tony Caldwell (57) goes to block a punt during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 9, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Tony Caldwell (57) goes to block a punt during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 9, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jeff Barnes (56) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 9, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jeff Barnes (56) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 9, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) stiff arms a defender during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 9, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) stiff arms a defender during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 9, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes fora 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, September 13, 1987, in Green Bay, Wis.
10 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes fora 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, September 13, 1987, in Green Bay, Wis.

Mickey Elliot/Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Thomas Benson (54) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Thomas Benson (54) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 26, 1993, in Green Bay, Wis.
14 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 26, 1993, in Green Bay, Wis.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) rushes during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 26, 1993, in Green Bay, Wis.
15 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) rushes during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 26, 1993, in Green Bay, Wis.

Los Angeles Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, September 12, 1999, in Green Bay, Wis.
16 / 32

Oakland Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, September 12, 1999, in Green Bay, Wis.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, September 12, 1999, in Green Bay, Wis.
17 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, September 12, 1999, in Green Bay, Wis.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, December 22, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
18 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, December 22, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, December 22, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 32

Oakland Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, December 22, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Rice (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, December 22, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Rice (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, December 22, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 9, 2007, in Green Bay, Wis.
21 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 9, 2007, in Green Bay, Wis.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Chris Carr (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 9, 2007, in Green Bay, Wis.
22 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive back Chris Carr (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 9, 2007, in Green Bay, Wis.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 9, 2007, in Green Bay, Wis.
23 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 9, 2007, in Green Bay, Wis.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 11, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis.
24 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 11, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Kamerion Wimbley (96) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 11, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis.
25 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive end Kamerion Wimbley (96) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 11, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis.

Levente Nagy/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bay (85) goes to make a catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 11, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis.
26 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bay (85) goes to make a catch during the regular season away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, December 11, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis.

Levente Nagy/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 20, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 20, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) goes to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 20, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) goes to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 20, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 20, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 20, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, October 20, 2019.
30 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) goes to sack the quarterback during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, October 20, 2019.
31 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) goes to sack the quarterback during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, October 20, 2019.
32 / 32

Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
