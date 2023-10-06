Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 5 vs. Packers

Who's the Guy?
Quay Walker has quickly become the Packers' top defender as a sideline-to-sideline defender with superb instincts, awareness and playmaking skills. The second-year pro is the Packers' leading tackler (47), with several splash plays dotting his resume. Considering how Walker's tackles for loss (two), passes defensed (two) and interceptions (one) tilt the field in the Packers' favor, the ultra-athletic linebacker is the straw that stirs the drink for the defense.
Know His Name
Rashan Gary is a dynamic pass rusher with explosive first-step quickness and an array of maneuvers that enable him to turn speed into power off the edge. The fifth-year pro leads the Packers in sacks (3.5) and creates chaos on passing downs when he can attack quarterbacks from his sprinter's stance. Given his consistent disruption and steady production, the Raiders must always monitor Gary's whereabouts.
Don't Sleep On…
Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed have formed a solid 1-2 punch on the perimeter as the focal points of the passing game. The young playmakers are slick route runners with outstanding running skills in the open field. With the Packers featuring more "catch-and-run" concepts designed to get the ball into the hands of their designated playmakers on the move, Doubs and Reed have shown promise as featured players in a revamped passing game.
Under Pressure
Jordan Love is expected to pick up where the previous future gold jacket quarterback left off. Though the team does not expect Love to become a four-time MVP, the Packers are getting better than anticipated performance and production from the fourth-year pro. Love has completed 56.1 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a fourth-quarterback comeback on his resume (SEE: Comeback win against the Saints) and has shown impressive poise in the clutch. If the game is tight with the ball in his hands, Love has shown that he can win it with his passing and playmaking ability.
Matchup to Watch
Luke Musgrave vs. Tre'von Moehrig
The Packers' ball-control passing game is built around a collection of "catch-and-run" specialists with soft hands and outstanding running skills. Musgrave makes the offense go as an athletic pass catcher with a knack for getting open between the hashes. As the designated "chain mover" for a Packers offense that loves to work the middle of the field, the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder demands extra attention on critical downs.
Offensive Strategy
Matt LaFleur has tweaked the Packers offense in the post-Aaron Rodgers' era to feature a more balanced approach to protect a young, inexperienced quarterback. Though the offense has not fully clicked under Jordan Love's direction, the mix of run and pass forces opponents to defend every blade of grass with a young passer who is willing to attack horizontally and vertically with pinpoint throws.
Defensive Strategy
Defensive coordinator Joe Barry wants to force opponents to drive the length of the field against the Bears on a mix of 10-plus runs and throws. The scheme is playing on the odds that a negative play or turnover will disrupt the series before the ball reaches the end zone. Although the conservative approach damages Barry's reputation as a strategist, the "bend but don't break" philosophy is effective against undisciplined teams prone to self-inflicted miscues in critical moments.
