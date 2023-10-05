Versus: The Raiders defense prepares for Jordan Love, Aaron Jones on Monday Night Football

Davante Adams vs. Jaire Alexander

For four of those seasons, he was teammates with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who the team selected with their first-round pick in 2018. Alexander has since developed into a top cornerback in the NFL, and the time spent working against Adams in practice was a benefit. The Packers cornerback has 10 career interceptions and 60 pass deflections.

"He's one of the most locked in players, as far as from the jump, that I've ever [gotten] to play with," Adams said. "Our first one-on-one in Green Bay, I came back in the locker room and he was already on his iPad looking at the tape trying to see exactly what it was. He went up to me and asked me what was it I'd seen that led me to doing what I did on the route. ... That's when I knew he was going to be a special. Not that I had nothing to do with it – I didn't create that monster, but he definitely turned into one."