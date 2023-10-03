Game Preview: Another primetime showdown inside Allegiant Stadium

Oct 03, 2023 at 03:37 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders (1-3) return home for a two-game stint, which starts with hosting the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for Monday at 5:15 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: ESPN, ABC Joe Buck Troy Aikman
National Radio: Westwood One Sports Kevin Harlan Mike Golic
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Coach: Matt LaFleur

Quarterback: Jordan Love

2022 record: 8-9

Packers Depth Chart

What to know

The Silver and Black take on a Packers team that has gotten a few extra days of rest following last week's Thursday Night Football loss to the Lions. There's a different face at QB this year in Jordan Love, who has thrown for 901 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions on the season. While receiver Christian Watson was sidelined with a hamstring injury to start the season, Romeo Doubs has been Love's main target, leading the team with 224 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a four-game span.

Green Bay's prevailing challenge has been a slow start on offense. In their past two games, they were outscored 44-3 in the first half (vs. New Orleans and Detroit). The Raiders offense has seen its own struggles. Though the team has scored a TD in the opening or second drive of each of their four games, they have been unable to score a touchdown in the second and third quarters.

Who will be at quarterback for the Raiders is still an uncertainty as Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't cleared concussion protocol, per Josh McDaniels. Aidan O'Connell took over duties under center against the Chargers. The rookie went 24-of-39 for 238 yards – the second-most passing yardage by a Raiders QB in a debut – and added one rushing touchdown.

"We're waiting to see," the head coach said Monday of Garoppolo. "We're still under the same conversation we were last week until he clears. So, he would have to clear first and then we could talk about that."

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The Packers lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 8-5. The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, where the Packers won 42-24. This Monday marks the second time the franchises have played each other on MNF, the first being on Dec. 22, 2003, in Oakland.

Stats

Following Week 4, the Raiders offense ranks 26th in the league in total offense (281.8 yards per game), 15th in passing (216.5 ypg), 32nd in rushing (65.3 ypg) and tied for 25th in points (15.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 18th in total defense (337.0 ypg), 13th in passing (202.8 ypg), 26th in rushing (134.3 ypg) and 24th in points allowed (25.3 ppg).

The Packers offense ranks 27th in the league in total offense (280.8 yards per game), 19th in passing (206.3 ypg), 30th in rushing (74.5 ypg) and tied for 10th in points (25.0 ppg). Defensively, the Packers rank 21st in total defense (352.5 ypg), 11th in passing (197.3 ypg), 30th in rushing (155.3 ypg) and 20th in points allowed (24.0 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs 7.5 sacks in 2023 to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs seven rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • Jacobs needs 198 rushing yards to surpass Clem Daniels (5,103) for third on the Raiders all-time rushing list.
  • With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.

Silver and Black and White: Week 4 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders' locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 37

A Las Vegas Raiders' locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane's (41) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane's (41) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) cleats in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) cleats in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 37

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 37

A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders look to get back in the win column against Chargers

After two losses, the Silver and Black will try to bounce back in the divisional matchup.
news

Game Preview: Primetime home opener vs. Steelers on deck for the Silver and Black

Since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders have won two of their three home openers and will look to win a third this Sunday against Pittsburgh.
news

Game Preview: Raiders get ready for second straight road game

The Silver and Black are back on the road this week, facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in New York.
news

Game Preview: Raiders kick off the 2023 regular season in Denver

The Silver and Black look to win their seventh straight game against the Broncos.
news

Game Preview: Raiders close out the regular season against the Chiefs

The Silver and Black's season finale sees them take on a familiar foe at home in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Game Preview: Raiders prep for New Year's Day matchup against 49ers

The Silver and Black kick off 2023 with a home contest versus San Francisco.
news

Game Preview: Raiders gear up for last road trip of the season

It's a holiday matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 for the Silver and Black.
news

Game Preview: Raiders welcome Patriots back to Allegiant Stadium for Week 15

The Raiders play three of their last four games at home, with a matchup against New England first up this Sunday.
news

Game Preview: Raiders look to build on recent success with primetime matchup vs. Rams on the horizon

The Silver and Black are set to take on another Los Angeles foe in Week 14.
news

Game Preview: Raiders preparing for rematch against the Chargers

After two overtime wins on the road, the Silver and Black are back home against a division rival.
news

Game Preview: Raiders get set for Week 12 battle against the Seahawks

Another road trip is on tap for the Silver and Black as they travel to Seattle.

Latest Content

news

Game Preview: Another primetime showdown inside Allegiant Stadium

Oct 03, 2023

The Raiders (1-3) take on the Packers (2-2) in a Monday Night Football duel.
gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 4 vs. Chargers

Oct 03, 2023

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
audio

Aidan O'Connell's first NFL start, primetime vs. Packers on deck, plus a quick glance at the AFC

Oct 03, 2023

Eddie Paskal, JT The Brick and Lincoln Kennedy recap the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and look ahead to Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers on Raiders Roundtable.
video

Coach Graham: '[Packers] do a lot to challenge you schematically'

Oct 03, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on defensive improvements, preparing for the Green Bay Packers offense in Week 5 and more.
video

Coach Lombardi: 'We have to get involved more in the passing game'

Oct 03, 2023

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi discusses how to improve the passing game going forward, tight end Michael Mayer and more.
gallery

Football Spotlight: Green Valley High School vs. Durango High School

Oct 02, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Health to visit Green Valley High School as they hosted Durango High School.
gallery

Photos: Raiders attend Historic Westside School Celebration and Parade

Oct 02, 2023

In celebration of the oldest school building in Las Vegas, the Raiders attended the Historic Westside School Centennial Celebration and Parade to honor the resilience and history of the Westside community.
video

Coach McDaniels recaps Week 4 loss: 'We have to play a cleaner version of football'

Oct 02, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Chargers.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers | Week 4

Oct 02, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 10.2.23 | Week 4 vs. Chargers | RPP

Oct 02, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
video

Raiders defense failed to communicate on Chargers' pick plays | Raiders Review

Oct 02, 2023

In this week's Raiders Review, analysts Eric Allen and James Jones review the secondary against the Chargers and highlight running back Josh Jacobs.
video

Raiders couldn't make the extra plays in Week 4 loss to Chargers | Raiders Gameday

Oct 01, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Raiders Gameday.
View All
Advertising