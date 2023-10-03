Game Preview: Another primetime showdown inside Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders (1-3) return home for a two-game stint, which starts with hosting the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday Night Football.
Kickoff is set for Monday at 5:15 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: ESPN, ABC
|Joe Buck
|Troy Aikman
|National Radio: Westwood One Sports
|Kevin Harlan
|Mike Golic
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Coach: Matt LaFleur
Quarterback: Jordan Love
2022 record: 8-9
What to know
The Silver and Black take on a Packers team that has gotten a few extra days of rest following last week's Thursday Night Football loss to the Lions. There's a different face at QB this year in Jordan Love, who has thrown for 901 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions on the season. While receiver Christian Watson was sidelined with a hamstring injury to start the season, Romeo Doubs has been Love's main target, leading the team with 224 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a four-game span.
Green Bay's prevailing challenge has been a slow start on offense. In their past two games, they were outscored 44-3 in the first half (vs. New Orleans and Detroit). The Raiders offense has seen its own struggles. Though the team has scored a TD in the opening or second drive of each of their four games, they have been unable to score a touchdown in the second and third quarters.
Who will be at quarterback for the Raiders is still an uncertainty as Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't cleared concussion protocol, per Josh McDaniels. Aidan O'Connell took over duties under center against the Chargers. The rookie went 24-of-39 for 238 yards – the second-most passing yardage by a Raiders QB in a debut – and added one rushing touchdown.
"We're waiting to see," the head coach said Monday of Garoppolo. "We're still under the same conversation we were last week until he clears. So, he would have to clear first and then we could talk about that."
Matchup history
The Packers lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 8-5. The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, where the Packers won 42-24. This Monday marks the second time the franchises have played each other on MNF, the first being on Dec. 22, 2003, in Oakland.
Stats
Following Week 4, the Raiders offense ranks 26th in the league in total offense (281.8 yards per game), 15th in passing (216.5 ypg), 32nd in rushing (65.3 ypg) and tied for 25th in points (15.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 18th in total defense (337.0 ypg), 13th in passing (202.8 ypg), 26th in rushing (134.3 ypg) and 24th in points allowed (25.3 ppg).
The Packers offense ranks 27th in the league in total offense (280.8 yards per game), 19th in passing (206.3 ypg), 30th in rushing (74.5 ypg) and tied for 10th in points (25.0 ppg). Defensively, the Packers rank 21st in total defense (352.5 ypg), 11th in passing (197.3 ypg), 30th in rushing (155.3 ypg) and 20th in points allowed (24.0 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs 7.5 sacks in 2023 to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs seven rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
- Jacobs needs 198 rushing yards to surpass Clem Daniels (5,103) for third on the Raiders all-time rushing list.
- With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.