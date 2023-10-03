Game Preview: Another primetime showdown inside Allegiant Stadium

What to know

The Silver and Black take on a Packers team that has gotten a few extra days of rest following last week's Thursday Night Football loss to the Lions. There's a different face at QB this year in Jordan Love, who has thrown for 901 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions on the season. While receiver Christian Watson was sidelined with a hamstring injury to start the season, Romeo Doubs has been Love's main target, leading the team with 224 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a four-game span.

Green Bay's prevailing challenge has been a slow start on offense. In their past two games, they were outscored 44-3 in the first half (vs. New Orleans and Detroit). The Raiders offense has seen its own struggles. Though the team has scored a TD in the opening or second drive of each of their four games, they have been unable to score a touchdown in the second and third quarters.

Who will be at quarterback for the Raiders is still an uncertainty as Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't cleared concussion protocol, per Josh McDaniels. Aidan O'Connell took over duties under center against the Chargers. The rookie went 24-of-39 for 238 yards – the second-most passing yardage by a Raiders QB in a debut – and added one rushing touchdown.